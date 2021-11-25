Ridley Scott’s second movie of the year, House of Gucci, is a hilarious attempt to document a larger-than-life true crime story that only succeeds as an attempt to embarrass the name of Milan’s most famous fashion dynasty.
Gucci stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, an entrepreneur’s daughter who marries Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), heir to the titular fashion brand. Though initially portrayed as a loving wife, Patrizia soon begins to manipulate the members of the family against each other, in an attempt to both elevate the brand, and take control of it.
The story of Gucci is multi-faceted, but unfocused. At the start, it’s the story of Maurizio’s tenuous relationship with his father in the wake of his marriage to Patrizia. Later, it’s a crime thriller involving the couple duping both Aldo Gucci – Maurizio’s uncle – and his son Paolo in a grab for control of the company. Then, it’s the story of Maurizio and Patrizia’s failing marriage.
Once that story is finished, there’s still another half hour left to show Maurizio as a bad businessman. Any one of these stories would make for an interesting movie – or perhaps an episode of prestige TV, similar to The Assassination of Gianni Versace, which also starred Gaga. When Scott instead tries to mash all these stories into a two-and-a-half-hour film, the result is shallow, and often simply boring.
The soundtrack is all over the place, mixing both period-appropriate and inappropriate pop songs with opera and a more traditional film score by Harry Gregson-Williams. It seems Scott is trying to contrast the new generation of Guccis represented by Maurizio and Patrizia (and audibly by pop music) with the older generation (backed by opera), but this isn’t a choice that’s kept consistent. This, along with several continuity errors, goes to illustrate that Gucci just doesn’t know what it wants to be.
The most entertaining part of the film is the acting, but this is not praise. Gucci features an American and British cast portraying cartoonish Italian stereotypes. The worst offender is Jared Leto, playing Maurizio’s cousin, Paolo. Paolo is played as an eccentric, oafish idiot with bad taste and a worse eye for quality. In conversations with his family, Paolo is melodramatic, but animated.
Leto overacts in every scene, becoming impossible to ignore, but simultaneously robbing the film of any gravity or earnestness for the time he’s on-screen. He’s a live-action caricature of an Italian fashion designer, right down to the accent.
But while his performance is sure to net Leto a nomination for Worst Actor award at this year’s Razzies, it’s also the only part of the film that seems confident in what it is. Gucci could be a campy, silly whodunnit about a family of people who wear fancy clothes, or a deadly serious drama about the last gasp of one of the biggest family businesses of the 20th century.
As it is, it’s neither.
3/10
Jeff Bulmer is a UBC Okanagan graduate who has written numerous entertainment stories and reviews for The Daily Courier and the Phoenix.