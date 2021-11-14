A Kelowna writer’s first collection of poetry is about to be published.
The St. Thomas Poetry Series will publish Lesley-Anne Evans’ Mute Swan in late November.
“I wrote Mute Swan for those who feel they don’t belong,” said Evans in a press release. “It is an invitation to love and be loved, just as we are. Above all, Mute Swan invites readers to a table of inclusion where shame and unworthiness are met by divine love, and everyone has a voice.”
Evans has hosted exhibits in Kelowna to promote the art works by some of Kelowna’s most vulnerable citizens.
In 2018, Evans relocated to rural Kelowna to launch Feeny Wood, a woodland retreat for those seeking solitude.
Mute Swan, Poems for Maria Queen of the World explores the landscape of the voiceless—voices misnamed, silenced, discounted, or subverted — and a journey of “unmuting,” the release says.
It’ll be available through the St. Thomas Poetry Series website.