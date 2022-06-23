Single-day tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Friday for the Rock the Lake music festival.
Tickets will be $79.95, plus taxes and fees.
The classic rock festival takes place Aug. 5-7 in the Prospera Place parking lot.
Friday’s lineup will be headlined by A Flock of Seagulls. The Motels, Five Man Electrical Band and The Spoons will also perform.
The Tea Party close the show on Saturday, which also includes Moist, Eve 6, Bif Naked and Grapes of Wrath.
Brian Wilson with Al Jardine headline the final day with Trooper, Chilliwack, Carole Pope and Rough Trade, and The Kings.
Tickets are available through Select Your Tickets. Three-day and VIP passes are still available.