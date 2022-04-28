My relationship with Ballet Kelowna started during the 2017/2018 season when I created MAMBO, my first work for the company. The following season I remounted two of my existing works, In Between and Spring, before Artistic Director and CEO Simone Orlando offered me the opportunity to create a full-length work for the company.
Macbeth has always been my favourite of Shakespeare’s works. I loved Lady Macbeth as its strong and complicated female lead, the riddle-like predictions of the Witches, and its examination of power and corruption. To me, it reads like a psychological thriller. I knew this story would make an amazing dance work, so I stowed the idea in the back of my mind and waited for the right moment to explore it.
When given the opportunity to work with Ballet Kelowna, I immediately knew that I wanted to collaborate with composer Adam Sakiyama. He has a tremendous talent for world building and storytelling with his evocative music. He also happens to be my husband! The shorthand that we’ve developed through our 15 plus years as partners in and out of the studio is extremely helpful when working on a project of this magnitude.
When we decided on Macbeth, the first question was, “Why tell this story through dance?” The beauty of Shakespeare’s language and the complexities of the plot are difficult to portray in movement. We didn’t want to make a scene-by-scene recreation of the original. We couldn’t. We needed to make movement the ideal vehicle for telling this story through high stakes emotion and the psychological inner world of the characters.
Before I even set foot in the studio, Adam and I built an outline for our version of Macbeth. We adapted scenes, invented new ones, and brought much of the offstage action onstage. Then came the fun part: creating the movement with the dancers. Many of the scenes started very simply with just a series of gestures, often using images from the text as inspiration. We were then able to expand the physicality and create an athletic yet expressive movement language.
It was Simone that introduced me to the work of local artist Jane Everett. I was an instant fan and was thrilled to learn she was interested in collaborating on Macbeth. The pieces Jane created for this show are like the forest itself, beautiful and immense but also dark and dangerous.
This work was originally meant to premiere in May 2020. When rehearsals shut down in mid-March 2020, we were six weeks away from the original premiere. Going from the intensity and focus of the studio to the uncertainty and monotony of being at home was jarring. The cancellation of the show was devastating for all of us.
The time away from the show and this extended rehearsal process have afforded me a different perspective. The Macbeth that will be onstage in 2022 is more nuanced and fully realized than what would have been in 2020. A silver lining to the two-year delay.
With all of my work, I aim to create a movement language that is at once athletic and emotional, blending the otherworldly physical feats of the dancers with their humanity. Both intimate and extreme, Macbeth is the culmination of everything that I have been exploring through my choreographic career thus far. Creating a full-length work is already a huge milestone for any choreographer, but marking that milestone here with Ballet Kelowna is significant to me on many levels.
I have such a strong relationship with the dancers in this company, some of whom I have worked with for almost a decade. There is nothing more moving to me as a choreographer than a dancer fully investing in and embodying my work. Dance is ephemeral. It exists only in the present moment and lives inside of the dancers who perform it.
It has been a long road. The first entry in my Macbeth notebook is dated Sept. 10, 2018. From those initial days of research to the first days in the studio, to the devastation of cancellations, to the joy of everything coming together at last. I could have never imagined that by the time we finally got Macbeth onstage, Adam and I would have a 6-month-old daughter!
As much as the performing arts have tried to maintain a presence during the pandemic through livestreams and rebroadcasts of old performances, the theatre going experience is impossible to replicate. There is nothing like the collective experience of being in a room with other people, watching something that will only exist in that present moment. A room full of people gasping all at once or laughing together. The palpable energy exchange that happens between performer and audience. It is unmistakable and irreplaceable. This is what we have been missing for two years. The electricity of a theatre on an opening night.
Macbeth will premiere on stage at Kelowna Community Theatre May 6 and 7. Tickets at balletkelowna.ca.