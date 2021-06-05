Biomutant is gorgeous. The world has been taken back by nature. Buildings, cars and more are covered in lush vegetation. The characters have a nice amount of detail.
Biomutant is set in the post apocalypse where the animals have taken over the planet. Humans destroyed the world we knew.
The world is lush and vibrant with bright colours and trees and shrubs growing from what remains from human civilization.
Each new location you explore will have a certain amount of loot and other items that will be displayed on the right side of the screen. This lets you make sure you got everything in an area before moving on.
Locations vary from islands, underground and above ground areas. There are parts of the map that are hazardous with the player needing certain defences to survive
Biomutant starts out with the player creating a character with a large range of options. The player has five classes to choose from. Dead Eye, Commando, Sentinel and Psi Freak.
The game has you trying to save the tree of life, which is under attack. If the tree dies, so does all life on the planet.
You have to unite the tribes littered around the world. You can select one tribe to align with — some being more evil than others. The player will have to complete different tasks like attacking rival tribes to weaken them to the point where you can attack the tribe leader. The tribe part can feel repetitive, making you do the same thing over and over.
Characters you come across all look and act distinctive. Different animals you come across speak in their native tongue with a narrator relaying what was said. The narrator will talk you through the game from battles to random times in the regular game. You can turn off the narrator if he talks too much for your liking. Giant rats, bears and more are all here.
The game starts in a bunker introducing the game’s different mechanics. The player has the d-pad which can select, melee, ranged, health and mounts. By pressing the melee button, you bring up a circle selector of different weapons you assigned. The combat is a strong part of the game. You have the standard attacks you’re used to with added combos. You can unlock more combo attacks that can inflict different damage.
Exploring the map outside of the main story is rewarding not just for rewards, but also experience and more information about the world. There are a ton of things to do besides the main mission, with varied and fun side missions.
With all the different loot players find comes another highlight of the game. The player can piece together many different parts they found to create unique weapons. You can create flame, biohazard swords, hammers, and more. Even ranged weapons can be pieced together to add different elements. The customization is a major part of the game, everything from your clothes, weapons, even some vehicles can be customized.
The action sound effects from weapons to the melee attacks all pack a distinctive audio punch.
The battles which are a major part of the game will have you facing a variety of different animals. The variety of the creatures you come across in battles keeps the combat fresh. Each battle gives you experience to level up your character. With each level upgrade you can spend points to focus on strength, health and more. You can also unlock new combos.
I played well over 100 hours of the game on the Series X without an issue or crash. You can even carry over your character to New Game + mode. People are reporting that the PS5 version does have crashes that are being patched. I had a blast exploring the beautifully created post apocalyptic world,. Another note is this game was made by a small 20 person studio. If you were following the game for years or want a unique RPG this is a must buy.
Biomutant gets an 8/10.
