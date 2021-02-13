Music, the directorial debut of musician Sia, is an unfocused mess that’s frankly offensive to any audience.
Music allegedly tells the story of Music (Maddie Ziegler), an autistic girl, but she is secondary in the movie. Instead, Music mostly focuses on her sister, Zu (Kate Hudson), and her friendly neighbour Ebo (Leslie Odom, Jr.), as they form a friendship that forms the almost-romantic subplot of the movie.
Zu is a several years sober, but also a drug dealer. Ebo has recently been left by his girlfriend for his best friend. Music would like to make Zu eggs for breakfast. How do these three things relate? It’s not clear.
Many movies rely on characters simply existing and playing out their lives, but usually a character will perform an action, which leads to a consequence, and then this will influence the plot going forward. Not so in Music. Instead, characters do things, and then there is an interpretive dance number. Sometimes, this dance will be followed by a scene involving Felix (Beto Calvillo), another of Music’s neighbours, whose parents speak un-subtitled Chinese, and whose actions do not influence the rest of the movie.
There’s not much to say about Music, because there’s not much to Music. I’ve never seen a movie so lacking in writing and directing. The actors’ performances are decent enough – Leslie Odom Jr. serves a breath of fresh air whenever he’s on-screen – but they don’t have much to do, and the little they do feels inconsequential. Scenes happen, and so do music videos. That’s it.
Music contains upwards of five music videos, with utter garbage crammed in-between. If Sia wanted to make a feature-length music video, or just a bunch of music-videos, she probably should have done that.
The movie is available for streaming.
0/10
Jeff Bulmer is a local movie buff and UBC Okanagan masters student who hosts movie-themed podcasts on Heatwave radio. He has written frequently for UBCO’s The Phoenix and The Daily Courier.