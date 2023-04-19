Closer look at the Lake View Hotel

Two weeks ago, this column presented information about Emily Jane Newson (1858-1921), early twentieth century owner, operator of the Lake View Hotel. Last week’s article focused on the hotel itself, citing newspaper and directory references to that hostelry and its history.
This week’s article provides a Lake View Hotel snapshot, taken on March 31, 1901 when the 1901 Canada Census (British Columbia, Yale East) was recorded. Information below is from that census:
McDonald, Archibald, head, single, born June 15, 1858, N.S, hotel proprietor
Robinson, Ira, single, born Mar. 26, 1871, Ont., bar keeper
Burtch, Dan, single, born Mar. 17, 1875, Ont., waiter
Downton, Jack, boarder, single, born Nov. 23, 1861, England, butcher
Rose, Hugh S., boarder, single, born Feb. 16, 1871, Scotland to Canada, 1892, provincial police
Gammie, Alexander, boarder, single, born Feb. 10, 1872, Scotland to Canada, 1896, dry goods clerk
Rowcliffe, George, boarder, single, born Mar. 21, 1864, Ont., gen. merchant
Fraser, Frank W., boarder, single, born May 1, 1879, Ont., cigar traveler
Carson, William E., boarder, single, born Sept. 21, 1879, Ont., farm labourer
Varty, Newton T., boarder, single, born Feb. 9, 1866, England to Canada, 1895, mining engineer
Smith, Colin S., boarder, married, born Feb. 8, 1854, Demerara to Canada, 1893, no vocation
Pitcairn, Wm. A., boarder, single, born Mar. 12, 1874, Scotland to Canada, 1901, no vocation
Lequime, Bernard, boarder, married born Apr. 30, 1857, U.S. to Canada, 1860, farmer
Lequime, Margriete, boarder, married, born Nov. 15, 1867, U.S. to Canada, 1893, no vocation
Lequime, Alice, boarder, single, born June 22, 1893, B.C., no vocation
Lequime, Gaston, boarder, single, born Feb. 14, 1895, B.C., no vocation
Brent, William, boarder, single, born Sept. 25, 1873, B.C., soldier
Chee, Yeu, married, born June 4, 1866, China to Canada in 1883, cook
Yup, Lee Ling, boarder, single, born Dec. 25, 1876, China to Canada in 1896, rooms boy
On March 31, 1901 – Census Day – the Lake View Hotel’s resident owner was “Archie” Archibald McDonald. There were also four hotel staff workers: Ira Robinson (bar keeper), Dan Burtch (waiter), Yeu Chee (cook) and Lee Ling Yup (rooms boy). All were unmarried, except for Yeu Chee; his wife was probably in China, unable to come to Canada because of the repressive head tax, imposed by the federal government after the 1885 completion of the Canadian Pacific Railway.
The list of boarders provides insight into Kelowna, then a small but growing nine-year-old town.
Several of the Lake View Hotel’s boarders were in business, perhaps staying at the Lake View while establishing themselves in Kelowna, eventually acquiring residences in which to raise their families.
Jack Downton was one of Kelowna’s many butchers, including E.R. Bailey, George Monford, David Crowley, Frank Bawtinheimer and the Casorso brothers. Downton operated his shop on Bernard Avenue, later relocating to Summerland.
The Lequime family was well-known in the Central Okanagan in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Bernard Lequime, 1901 Lake View Hotel boarder with his wife and young children, came to the Central Okanagan in 1861. His family was involved in local agricultural and business enterprises. Bernard and his brother Leon were responsible for the 1892 founding of Kelowna, its main street bearing Bernard’s name.
Bernard, Margriete (nee Dowling) Lequime and family left Kelowna and for many years lived in British Columbia’s Boundary Country. Perhaps they were in Kelowna, staying at the Lake View Hotel, during a return visit, checking into their local business interests.
George Rowcliffe and William Andrew Pitcairn were both well-known locally in the fruit packing industry. They owned packing facilities in and around Kelowna – “Stirling and Pitcairn” and the “Rowcliffe Cannery” – helping local orchardists and vegetable growers get their crops to market.
William Brent soldier, another Lake View Hotel boarder, was a scion of a well-known immigrant settler family. Of German and Indigenous origins, William Brent was locally-born. He answered the call to serve in the South African Boer War and returned to Kelowna in early 1901, celebrated as a local hero.
Frank Williams Fraser, cigar traveler, worked in the 1890s Central Okanagan tobacco industry. Introduced locally by John Collins and Louis Holman, tobacco was the up-and-coming agricultural product, remaining so until about 1910 and eventually disappeared from the Kelowna landscape.
Alexander Gammie, dry goods clerk, established a general mercantile on Bernard Avenue. In September 1904 he died, unmarried, at Kelowna and is buried in Kelowna Pioneer Cemetery.
William E. Carson and Newton T. Varty are not familiar to me. They may have been passing through Kelowna, staying at the Lake View Hotel until they decided where they wanted to settle.
Colin Simson Smith, another Lake View Hotel boarder, was born at Demerara, a former Dutch colony known for its sugar production. He had an orchard at Benvoulin and died at Kelowna in 1941, age 86 years.
Hugh Strathnairn Rose, boarder, was identified as a member of the provincial police. The British Columbia Provincial Police (BCPP) existed between 1858 and 1950, eventually replaced by the RCMP.
Hugh Rose served with the BCPP for many years.
Rose Valley, on the west side of Okanagan Lake, is named for Hugh Rose and his brother, newspaperman George.
The March 31, 1901 list of Lake View Hotel staff and guests is interesting. I suggest that those 19 people would also make a good cast for an Agatha Christie novel.
From a variety of backgrounds and origins – some well-known locally and others unknown – they provide fodder for a classical murder mystery.
And there was even an onsite police officer – William Brent – ready to take on a murder investigation.
——————————
