The Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra will wrap up its 2021-22 season with three spring concerts.
Performances take place on Saturday, May 28, in Vernon’s Trinity United Church at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, May 29, at 2 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and 7 p.m. at Kelowna's First Lutheran Church.
Original works by student composers Dryden Bennett and Alex Thiessen will be featured. These pieces (Bennett’s Mayflower Fields and Thiessen’s The Lagoon) were products of their participation in the OSYO’s Student Composition Program. This year, the participants were mentored by B.C. composer Jennifer Butler.
Bennett wrote a piece, Tangerine Trees, that was performed by the Okanagan Symphony last season.
Thiessen is a multi-instrumentalist in his third season as a violist with the OSYO; he is also an accomplished pianist and vocalist who has been recommended to represent the Kelowna Kiwanis Festival at the B.C. provincials.
Percussionist Emma Barnett will perform Ney Rosauro’s Concerto for Timpani, composed in 2003. Emma has been playing percussion for seven years.
Flutist Alice Nie will be featured in Fantasia de Carmen by Georges Bizet.
Rounding out the concert program will be Camille Saint-Saёns’ Symphony No. 1 and Bedrich Smetana’s The Moldau.
Tickets for the concerts can be bought on the Okanagan Symphony website at okanagansymphony.com/21-22-osyo/
