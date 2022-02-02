The first single from Kelowna bluesman Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne’s upcoming new album has been released.
Rock And Rolling This House is now available and will be part of the album, Blues From Chicago to Paris: A Tribute to Memphis Slim and Willie Dixon — available March 4 from Stony Plain Records.
“The 17-track album pays spirited homage to the piano-pounding and bass-slapping bygone legends,” a news release says.
“Memphis Slim and Willie Dixon were a team, and their styles worked great together,” Wayne says in the release. “Out of many other blues piano players I’ve listened to, I found a unique playfulness between these two men, unlike the many other great blues pianists.”