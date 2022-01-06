When it comes to can’t-live-without Canadian rockers — let alone female ones — you’d be hard pressed to find a list that doesn’t include Bif Naked.
The incomparable Queen of Punk’s newest release, “Broke Into Your Car” is an infectiously raucous anthem in waiting.
She’ll be performing at Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre on Feb. 17
“This is a love song, even though it makes reference to a felony or mischief,” Bif Naked says of her new single. “It really is a nod to the lengths a smitten person — in this case, moi — would go to gain the attention and affection of their crush.
The song follows 2020’s release of “Jim,” and a pandemic year of activism.
“Originally I considered releasing this track last spring, but with the ongoing pandemic, it seemed unimportant to me,” she said. “As the summer went along and all of the social unrest and racial awakening that was beginning to really make change, my focus became less about my new album and more about being in the community.
“Eventually, we had scheduled a live performance Dec. 30 that was postponed due to a new lockdown to try and curb rising COVID-19 numbers. This song was set to be a surprise during that performance, but I decided to release it now anyway and share some joy.”
Both “Broke Into Your Car” and “Jim” serve as a preview for the forthcoming full-length offering, Champion, her 11th studio release,
Bif Naked is one of the nicest, kindest people you’ll ever meet, and the author of the best-selling memoir about life, love, loss and triumph, I, Bificus.
She was born in secret to a teenager living in India, the product of a Canadian girl and a British boy. Rejected by both families, she was adopted by missionaries and then moved to North America.
Targeted by girl gangs and facing other abusive situations, she escaped this early life by joining a punk rock band and leaving on tour, where she married the drummer and hit a downward spiral that found her on the floor of a Vancouver drug den.
She has showcased her life’s journey in tattoo ink across her body and, with her unique ability to transform her true life stories into song lyrics, she found her voice as a solo artist, started her own record company and at age 23 became an international recording artist.
Hit with breast cancer at the age of 37. she would discover her passion for advocacy, as a triumphant survivor and someone who helps others first.
A podcast series, New Riot Girls, a book of poetry and illustrations, and a book designed to help empower patients and their families while navigating cancer treatments and the Canadian healthcare system are also in the works.
Creeksidetheatre.com has tickets.