Corb Lund, a 12-time Canadian Country Music Association winner, is returning to the Okanagan for a solo tour.
“Corb Lund Live: The Acoustic Tour” will stop at the Cleland Theatre in Penticton on Thursday, Sept. 22 and the Kelowna Community Theatre Friday, Sept. 23.
“These are solo shows – it’s just me – and they are still a lot of fun. At theatres, I get to talk more with the audience, tell some stories, stop in the middle of a song if I want and try out some new material,” Lund said in a phone interview.
Lund, who hails from Taber, Alta., began recording in 1995, but gained national prominence in 2002 with his album Five Dollar Bill which earned him his first of five Juno Award nominations.
His most recent release is this year’s Songs My Friends Wrote. The album’s title is a perfect summation. Songs My Friends Wrote is an album of remakes with tracks written by artists he knows and admires.
“This was something I had always been meaning to do but with COVID, it gave me the time to do it,” Lund said. “They’re all my songwriter buddies, some Canadian, some American, and some of the songs I had already been playing live for years. It’s an album of covers, but specifically of my friends. I’m lucky to have so many world-class songwriters as friends.”
Keeping things fresh is important for this Albertan. When on tour, many people in his audience have seen him at least once before. Some five or six times.
“We don’t have many casual audience members… my audiences are pretty committed. Most people are repeats. I’ve been doing my own thing for so long I’ve created a lot of loyalty.”
This solo tour is also special because it will take him to Cranbrook where one of his biggest fans – his sister – lives.
With 2022 marking the 20-year anniversary of his breakthrough Five Dollar Bill album, things have been moving forward in his career. Unlike a lot of country artists from his day, he doesn’t need to rely on his rear-view mirror.
In April, he made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and a few months prior to that he played at a national rodeo final in Las Vegas.
“We were talking to the Grand Ole Opry before COVID and it was all planned, but things got sidelined. They rebooked us. I played three songs with the Opry band, was well received and it was really cool,” Lund recalled.
Much of 2022 has been spent touring the United States with his full band. It was a welcome break following COVID.
“I didn’t mind COVID,” he said. “It cost me a bunch of money, but I’ve been doing this since high school. I never would have taken two years off. I had a lot of time and I fell in love with music again. I went down some blind alleys, learning a whole bunch of new songs. I’m kind of rejuvenated.”
Tickets for the Penticton show are available from the Penticton Community Centre or by phone at 250-490-2426 (extension 6). Tickets for the Kelowna show can be purchased online at: selectyourtickets.com.
Special VIP packages are available for both shows.