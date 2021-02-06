Stories from the night sky will be projected outside the Rotary Centre for the Arts in a month-long art display.
The exhibit Celestial Bodies will run each night from 5:30 to 10 p.m.
Celestial Bodies is described as a multicultural creation of animated media that depicts four ancient astrological stories.
It is the second projection series to be showcased in downtown Kelowna this year thanks to Light Up Kelowna — a new partnership between the Arts Council of the Central Okanagan (ARTSCO) and UBC Okanagan’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.
For Celestial Bodies, the artists have re-interpreted the cosmological stories and oral histories from their own cultural heritages.
Those viewing Celestial Bodies will see the Big Dipper story from the Haudenosaunee First Nation, the Chinese story of Weaver Woman, a Greek story highlighting the mythology of human desires and emotions through heroes and Gods, and a suspenseful African story called ‘Why the Sun, the Moon, and the Stars live in the Sky?’
The showings are free. The projections are shown on the exterior of the Rotary Centre building at 421 Cawston Ave., in Kelowna, across from Prospera Place.