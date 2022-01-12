This weekend begins the Living Things International Festival in Kelowna.
Where most of North America lies dormant after welcoming in a New Year and saving events for weather more pleasing, Kelowna shakes you awake from your mental hibernation and creates a place for us to stimulate our senses in thought provoking creativity.
Theatre, cabaret, music and dance infuse ground-breaking concepts that celebrate the cerebral by giving us digital poetry set to music as in “I Swallowed a Moon Made of Iron;” Punch and Judy-styled puppetry that takes everyday objects and uses them as characters in “Something is Rotten;” or submerges us in a fantastic world of movement like it will in Mutatis Mutandis. Shows are to be presented each weekend until the end of the month.
Will Cullen is managing director of Inner Fish Theatre Society and part of the coordinating committee along with Neil Cadger and UBCO’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.
Cullen insists safety of patrons comes first and foremost. For example, liquor and snacks will not be served at any of the shows this weekend as the City of Kelowna does not want anyone removing their masks at all. The protocol for entry remains double vaccination.
The festival will be held at three locations: Black Box Theatre, Kelowna Community Theatre and Rotary Centre for the Arts. Opening night, Thursday, presents Something is Rotten, a 60-minute comic retelling of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, through DIY puppetry using everyday household items and giving them a voice and character that was described to me as Object Theatre. Created by Pier Porcheron, a French artist, director and comedian, it was initially presented only in French using subtitles for English audiences, but after performing in North America for almost eight years, Porcheron has taught himself to speak English. It’s a story we all know, and we can focus on the artistry instead of the language barrier. Something Rotten is at Black Box Theatre, 1375 Water St., Thursday and Friday beginning at 7.30 p.m. Tickets are $25 through livingthingsfestival.com.
A late-night cabaret is also on the bill, both evenings, beginning at 9 p.m.
Held on the mainstage inside the Community Theatre, The Living Things Cabaret invites ticket holders to free their minds with a series of 5- to 6-minute performances featuring works by Candice Roberts, Mattew Poki McCorkle, Kat Single Dain, Jay Flair Magic and Nayana Fielkov, with additional guest artists. This show, created for audiences 16 years and up, will entertain us with tap-dancing, song, mime, jazz, illusions and puppetry as it runs the gamut of experimental entertainment. There is no assigned seating for the shows, but ticket holders can create their social bubble from the chairs provided. Tickets are $25 through livingthingsfestival.com.
Vernon residents can see Something is Rotten at Vernon Performing Arts Center on Jan. 18.
Tickets cost $25 through ticketseller.ca/ tickets/event/something-is-rotten.
———
Kelowna Kiwanis Festival is now accepting entries until the end of the month for aspiring performing artists to sign up and showcase their talents in dance, music, and voice, while having the performance evaluated in a constructive and positive manner.
It’s healthy to be adjudicated by professionals; it allows the talent to gauge the reality of their ability and provides goals to strive for.
Covid-related closures and postponements mean this year’s festival will be a mix of virtual and in-person events due to begin mid-February.
I have been an adjudicator for the Popular Voice section. I witnessed stand-out talent filled with potential, of which I continue to seek out. Often I see their names perform in theatre, on social media posts, or live, and it puts a smile on my face seeing them thrive.
A healthy dose of competition creates excitement, and I encourage those who are frightened of it to step up and face this fear.
Register at events.solarislive.com/ Kelowna-Kiwanis-Festival, email perform@kelownakiwanisfestival.com or call 236-795-1057.
———
Kelowna Actors Studio has postponed their season, and reluctantly announced that their first show of 2022, Legally Blonde: The Musical, will not be presented until April 20 to May 8.
With current health orders once again limiting audiences, as well as keeping the cast safe during rehearsals, the feasibility of cast outbreaks or last-minute cancellations with refunds were just too big of a risk to take on again. Fingers crossed that these precautions set in place will allow KAS to open again to full houses so the owners can recoup the vast amounts of money already paid out for performing rights, costumes, staff, and maintenance.
Visit kelownaactorsstudio.com for updates and ticket presales.
———
If you have ever wondered about the process of making ice wine, it’s your chance to sign up for Grizzli Winery tour and talk every Saturday and Sunday for the next few weeks at their West Kelowna location, 2550 Boucherie Rd.
They are free to the public, so register quickly for either the 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. slots through exploretock.com and search Grizzli Winery or call 250-769-6789.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.