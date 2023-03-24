One thing that we like to do at home to fight these winter blues is to cook summer dishes. Tacos, big salads, and coconut anything top the list of summer flavours that instantly elevate my mood – throw in a margarita and I am good to go.
Round balls of deliciousness that just take the spaghetti to a whole other level. I have tried many, many meatball recipes over the years and have combined them to create this recipe that we love. One of the secrets to this recipe is the breadcrumbs. Using the Italian seasoned breadcrumbs offers double duty for flavour and texture – they also keep the meat moist. Lots of Parmigiano cheese in the mix is the other secret – I also use this trick for meatloaf.
Use your favourite tomato sauce to finish this dish. I find that out of all the premade jarred versions, La Molisana is best. Homemade of course, is the way to go and I will share that recipe in my column next week. These meatballs also freeze well so you can get your fix at a moment’s notice.
Tutti a tavola a mangiare! (everyone to the table to eat)
Spaghetti & Meatballs
• 1 pound ground beef
• ½ pound ground pork
• 1 ½ cups sweet onion, 1/4-inch dice (keep it small)
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• salt
• 2 large eggs
• 1 cup Parmigiano, grated
• 1 cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs
• 1/4 cup fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped
• 1/2 cup water
Coat a large sauté pan with olive oil and heat on medium. Add the onions and season with salt. Cook until softened but with no colour – approx. four minutes – and then add the garlic.
Sauté for two minutes and set aside to cool. In a large bowl combine the meats, eggs, Parmigiano, parsley, breadcrumbs, and cooled onions.
Using your hands mix thoroughly.
Season with a generous amount of salt, the water and then do one more good mix. Mixture should be wet.
TRICK – make a small patty and fry it. This way you can do a taste test for seasoning.
Prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
Roll the meatballs between your hands forming a golf ball size. Heat a large frying pan with a couple of tablespoons of olive oil and In batches brown the balls on all sides (try to keep the round shape by moving them around). Transfer to the baking sheet and then bake for 15 minutes or until cooked through.
Add directly to the simmering tomato sauce.
Boil spaghetti (in my opinion Barilla brand is the best), drain and serve with a pile of meatballs on top and more Parmigiano cheese.
Pair with:
La Stella Winery (Osoyoos) – Fortissimo
2020 Fortissimo is particularly charming for a young structured red and is more readily accessible than typical vintages. All the components are married seamlessly together. The large format puncheons and Hungarian/ Slavonian oak are evident in the subtle way the oak is present with whispers of baking spice notes. Overall the wine has fantastic layers of fruit and savoury flavours. Bing cherry mingles with red and black cherry fruit. Aromatic herbs and cured tobacco leaves are also starting to emerge. The savoury profile in this wine is even more accentuated in this vintage. The palate is layered and while it is still young and somewhat morphed into itself, it still offers plenty of pleasure in youth.
Jennifer Schell Lirag is an international award winning cookbook author, putting the spotlight on B.C.’s food, farm and drink community for over 15 years.
Follow her on social media at @jenniferschell8 and visit jenniferschell.com