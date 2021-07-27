World traveller and Grammy nominated Harry Manx is in Vernon on Friday, performing for two sittings at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.
The first being at 5:30 p.m. then again at 8 p.m. Two sitting shows have become a popular new way to work with the 50-person capacity still in effect with COVID-19 restrictions.
Tickets for the show cost $80 for a table for two, $150 for a table for four and $210 for a table for six through ticketseller.ca or by calling 250-549-7469.
The tables will be set on stage cabaret style, for a more intimate performance allowing the listener to truly enjoy the musicality of this great multi-instrumentalist who links music of the East with Western styles that fuse blues with classic Indian ragas.
His most recent original release, “Om Suite Ohm” was voted by the Montreal daily La Presse as one of only four CDs to watch for in 2013.
Guitar Player Magazine called it “his most fully realized work to date … a blend of Indian folk melodies with slide guitar, blues, a sprinkle of gospel and compelling grooves,”
Now that’s a recipe that makes me hungry for lamb tikka masala, poutine and a cup of jasmine tea.
—————
Cool Arts, inside the Rotary Centre, is using imagination as their theme for this year’s members exhibition.
You are invited to let your mind wander while taking a visual escape from reality.
“Imagination” will be on view until Aug. 28 at the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art, 421 Cawston Ave.
The show will take place alongside the Postcard Project & Studio Sale. Individual postcards are sold for $10 each. They feature biographies of the artists on the back.
I am so proud of the success of this non-profit charitable organization that provides art opportunities to adults with developmental disabilities.
Tigerlily Fashions on Bernard Avenue sell original hand-painted duffle bags by the Cool Arts artists for $30 as well as printed cards for $4 each or $7 for four cards. I hope you support this outlet of creativity from these artists.
—————
Mission Dance Centre is in the throws of rehearsals for the upcoming performance of “Artist Passion” being held this Friday, July 30, at the Evangel Church Theatre.
A ballet, flamenco and contemporary dance performance with choreography by Tanya Vadurova Bakala, it showcases the Mission Dance Centre’s graduating students and Anna Baerg before she leaves to pursue a dance career in the big city.
Tickets are $28 for adults and $12 for children through eventbrite.ca/ or visit missiondancecentre.com for the links. Should you require any further information, contact Mission Dance Centre at 250-764-2222. Evangel is located at 3261 Gordon Dr.
—————
The weekend also brings us the Carr’s Landing Art Tour happening this Saturday and Sunday then again Aug. 7-8. Local artists open their studio for a self-guided tour that offers visitors a behind-the-scenes observation into a professional artists workspace and a chance to chat directly to the artist.
Bringing home a piece of art when you have chatted to the artist about its source directly makes for a great story enhancer.
The artists who are participating this year are: Dale Harris, 12715 Pixton Rd., Laine Lowe, 12959 Pixton Rd., Virginia May, 16950 Coral Beach Rd; Chris Malmkvist, 16766 Carr’s Landing Rd.; John Waite, 147 Commonage Rd.; and Doug Alcock; 340 Commonage Rd.
The artists’ studios will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
Email artincarrs@gmail.com
—————
Musicians are forever finding unique places to perform to infuse live ambience to a place and what an apt location guitarist and singer Gordon James has found. As a travelling musician with a penchant for classy footwear, he will be at Galaxy Shoe Repair, 1627 Ellis St., performing today from 2 to 5 p.m.
James’s music, along with his “Glamour Guitar Art” will be like an open house exhibition to display guitar related art.
Owners Jim and Milissa Belshaw have given James a corner of their store to display art to view, from small size guitars to full size dreadnaughts, done with various glass mediums including stained glass and custom art guitar wall hangers as well. Walk in to get your musical soul repaired literally and metaphorically.
—————
Tonight, I will be performing at Friends of Dorothy Cabaret at 315 Lawrence Ave. This LGBTQ2S venue is our city’s glam bar with velvet couches and chandeliers and, of course, the stage graphic is a huge visual of Marie Antoinette looking over with approval of the opulence inside the room.
Dinner Jazz’d is a monthly performance with guitarist Loni Moger. Reserve your table by calling 236-420-4565. We perform from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
—————
The Olympics are in full swing and as Canadians gain medals in Tokyo our sense of pride resonates. I feel, as a Canadian, we already strive for the three values of an Olympian: excellence, friendship, and respect.
Acknowledging that our foundation has recently been shaken by the light that was shed on our historical dark past, this is the time to learn from wrong and make right our ways with a view of building a better world.
Canadians have a reputation as being the kind, friendly ones, wishing everyone a nice day — let’s prove them right.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.