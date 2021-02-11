Not being able to perform live isn’t stopping Ballet Kelowna from unveiling new material.
The Kelowna dance company is premiering a 17-minute dance film, called One With, Saturday and Sunday.
The film can be viewed for free with tickets available through Vernon’s Ticket Seller.
With choreography by Ballet Kelowna’s Artistic Director and CEO Simone Orlando, the film showcases six of the company’s artists and pays tribute to those living in long-term care.
“My father recently moved into a long-term care home”, said Orlando in a news release. “The onset of dementia was rapid and made worse by the pandemic lockdown and subsequent isolation.
“Although it is difficult for him to communicate, I know that he is thinking about and remembering things from his past.
“I know that there is an expansive inner world of thoughts, feelings, observations, and ideas that he is recollecting, processing, and trying to share with me when we spend time together.
“One With looks at this inner space. It is about the people and memories that we hold onto and try to never forget.”
Shot at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre by by videographer James Alton, the footage has been edited by Trygg Nelson who has been working with the organization as a graphic and digital designer through a grant from Canada Summer Jobs.
“Trygg has been instrumental in helping Ballet Kelowna pivot,” said Orlando. “He has created a number of videos for us.”
The performance features dancers McKeely Borger, Desiree Bortolussi, Valentin Chou, Kelsey Hanna, and Kurt Werner.