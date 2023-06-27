Kelowna’s historic Leon Avenue

Writing about changing neighbourhoods could become a habit, as most are definitely changing. The block of Leon Avenue, between Abbott and Water streets on the north side, has fairly recently become a large hole.
The best known place in that part of town was probably Quong’s “City Park Café.” Numerous stories have been written about that well-known eating establishment, its famous meals, etc.
The back lane between Leon and Eli (Harvey) avenues was like a main street. I think that there was a restaurant at the west end, then a store with the name “Kwong Lee Yuen Co.”
There were several buildings east of there and at the end was the Japanese United Church, a large brick building.
On Abbott Street there was the office of the Chinese Nationalist Party – the Kuomintang – and, I think, a laundry.
On Leon Avenue, next to the lane, was another large brick building which seemed to have been empty for some time. A sign in the window read “Lee Sang Lung Co.”
Sometime later, the Elks Club took over that place. Before that, the Elks met upstairs, over Mitchell Auto Parts, on Lawrence Avenue.
Further along Leon Avenue was the Japanese Store, K. Iwashita Co., run by Mr. Matsumura, then the Wong family.
Later, after Mr. Crowe started his auction house, Mr. Jung Hung had a shoe repair. Jenkins Cartage was at the corner, facing Water Street. Trucks parked on the lot behind the building.
To continue north on Abbott Street, S.M. Simpson Sash and Dorr was first.
Across the lane, was a large concrete slab.
My dad, E.L. “Slim” Adam, said that it had been a skating rink but I forgot to ask him if it was for ice or roller skating.
From there to Water Street, where the big hole is currently found, it was mostly vacant. A small, open-sided shed was there, used by people who came into downtown Kelowna with a horse and buggy.
Then, next to the lane and by the fire hall, was Bob Hunter’s blacksmith shop. Since those days so many years ago, there have been many changes to that part of Kelowna.
Perhaps we will next discover what will be built over that large hole that currently occupies part of Leon Avenue.
Note: The Kelowna Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society recently received a letter in response to its May 9 history article “A Neighbour-hood in Kelowna.”
In that letter, longtime Central Okanagan resident R.N. “Bob” Would quotes from that article: “On the east side (Speer Street) were the Scotts, Munslows, Woulds (John Albert Woulds was the manager of “Copp the Shoe Man”).
Bob Would added, “I think he [the author of that article] is referring to my Uncle Lawrence Norman Would (1918-2007) who lived on Speer Street with his wife Maddie and became the manager of Copp the Shoe Man in 1950.
He was at the Kelowna branch for most of the 33 years he was with the company. I don’t believe anyone in my family has any recollection of a John Albert Woulds living in Kelowna at that time.”
The Kelowna Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society thanks Bob Would for his thoughtful response to the May 9 article. It is always good to hear from people who read the Kelowna Branch’s weekly local history column.
Public input, in the form of additional information or corrections of material included in the Kelowna Branch’s local history articles, is much appreciated.
The Kelowna Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society operates on the unceded traditional territory of the Syilx people.
It gratefully acknowledges theirtraditional knowledge, the elders and all those who have gone before us.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information is always welcome at P.O Box 22105 Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9