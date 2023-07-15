Mexican food is refreshing in the summer

Mexican food is a go to in the summer months and Mexican street corn and ceviche are two of our top faves to serve at home.
We stumbled across a corn sign near Orchard Park this week and slammed on the brakes! Yes, the season has begun and boy did we find a great new farm in town. Their Peaches and Cream corn was absolutely perfect and needs nothing at all to enjoy it, however, if you would like to explore a new flavour bomb for your summer menus, make this Mexican street corn.
One of the other most refreshing summer dishes I know is ceviche. Ceviche is famous in Mexico however, originates in Peru. Basically it is fish or seafood that has been marinated (where it actually cooks) in lime juice. This delicious recipe was shared with me by the crew at Intrigue Wines in Lake Country for my B.C. Wine Lover’s Cookbook (books are on sale at Chapters, Mosaic Books or online).
Pair it with an equally refreshing glass of winemaker Roger Wong’s Riesling and you have another
perfect summer dish that will work perfectly as a starter for a meal of elote and tacos.
The world “elote” means “corn cob” in Spanish, and for this recipe, the corn on the cob is grilled and then slathered in a lime-y mayo cream sauce and garnished with chili powder, Mexican cheese and cilantro. Make sure you have plenty of napkins ready as this is as messy to eat as it is delicious. Andale to the corn stand!
Elote (Mexican Street Corn)
Serves 4
4 corn cobs, shucked
Sauce:
• ¼ cup sour cream
• ¼ cup mayonnaise
• ¼ cup cilantro, chopped finely (plus more for serving.
• Zest from one lime
• Juice from ½ lime (or more depending how juicy your lime is)
• Chili powder, sprinkle
• ½ cup Cotija cheese, crumbled
Mix together sauce ingredients and set aside.
If you have a hot barbecue, you can grill the corn straight on for about 7-10 minutes or until browned. If you want to precook the corn for 2 minutes in boiling water it will cut down cooking time. We also have done it with a torch.
Remove from grill and slather with sauce. Top with cheese and a sprinkle of cilantro.
Federico’s Shrimp Ceviche
The goal is to have all the ingredients finely chopped so the pieces are uniform in size and it’s easy to scoop onto tortilla chips. Of course, this dish heightens exponentially by using tomatoes when they are in season, however, we can make due with imports for now.
Serves 8–10 as an appetizer
• 1 lb medium or large shrimp, cleaned, peeled, deveined and finely diced
• 1 cup + 2 tbsp. lime juice
• 1½ avocados, finely diced
• 3 firm Roma tomatoes, deseeded and finely diced (see note)
• 1 large jalapeño pepper, deseeded and finely diced (see note)
• 2–3 tbsp. cilantro, minced
• ½–¾ cup extra-spicy Clamato juice
• Salt
• Valentina Salsa Picante or other Mexican hot sauce, to serve
• Tortilla chips, to serve
Note: For more spice, include the seeds and ribs of the jalapeños. Aim to use tomatoes that are just ripe – if they are overripe, the consistency of the ceviche can become too wet.
Place the shrimp pieces in a large bowl. Add 1 cup lime juice to completely cover the shrimp. Set the bowl in the fridge and gently stir every 10 to 15 minutes, until the shrimp change colour from clear/grey to white with a pink hue, then finally to a light coral or orange. This should take about 30 minutes but could take up to one hour, depending on the size of the dice. Cut into a piece of shrimp to make sure it is opaque throughout and there are no translucent pieces.
Drain the shrimp and gently fold in the avocados.
In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, jalapeños and cilantro, then add the shrimp and avocado. Add ½ cup Clamato juice and the remaining lime juice, and mix together. Add more Clamato juice to taste.
Season with salt to taste.
Transfer to a serving bowl and top with salsa picante if desired. Surround with tortilla chips.
Pair with: Intrigue Social White 2022
A local favourite and a classic summer sipper! “Social” reflects our thoughts on pairing wine with special occasions, or any occasion for that matter. The 2021 Social White blend offers an aromatic nose with notes of lime zest, nectarine, and stone fruit. The palate presents a sweet hit of Asian pear, lemon, cantaloupe, and guava with a suggestion of grapefruit peel and gooseberry on its bright and crisp finish.
——————————
Jennifer Schell Lirag is an international award winning cookbook author, putting the spotlight on B.C.’s food, farm and drink community for over 15 years. Follow her on social media at @jenniferschell8 and visit jenniferschell.com