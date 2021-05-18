A nine-year-old Penticton actor and the scenic town of Peachland will share top billing in a TV movie airing Friday.
Love, Bubbles and Crystal Cove will air at 8 p.m. local time on CityTV stations.
The romance movie of the week stars local actor Matt Brown and the debut of nine-year-old Haven Gin of Penticton.
Featuring beachfront shops, waterfront and the new pier at Peachland, the producers from Champlain Media turned Peachland into Crystal Cove, a fictitious small American coastal town.
However, flying the American flag at the cenotaph was a little too much for some locals and it was taken down during filming.
The movie shows a love-struck couple hiking mountains, walking through vineyards, and sipping wine on the deck of the Bistro at Fitzpatrick Vineyards.
The plot has Sky Parker (Stephanie Bennett), owner of Lather & Luxury, is at risk of losing her beloved business.
Things get heated up when the returning hero, Gavin (Jesse Hutch), the son of a Manhattan real estate mogul, sweeps in to save the failing company, without realizing the owner he’s partnering with is his childhood sweetheart.
Local actor Brown plays Tucker Johnston in his first major role since signing with the local agency Book It Talent.
Book It also provided Gin, who nailed an audition.
The production company hopes to be back in the area.
“My appreciation for the Okanagan has been reciprocated by the communities there, which is what makes the relationship a success,” said Gilles Laplante,
senior vice-president of production for Champlain Media.
“I hope to make more movies in Kelowna and area.”