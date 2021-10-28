After 18 months of near silence, the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra opened its 2021-22 concert season with live concerts in Kelowna (Oct. 23) and Vernon (Oct. 24). The appropriately and optimistically titled A New Dawn was an evening of inspiration, imagination, and possibility, featuring music written within the last 35 years by eight living composers.
While the concert centred around new beginnings and new hope, a consistent theme of Indigenous cultural awareness and teachings underscored the evening.
Opening remarks from Westbank First Nation Indigenous educators and knowledge keepers, Pamela and Grouse Barnes served to place the evening in context and open the door to a deeper understanding of the music to come.
This was followed by a moving performance of The Okanagan Song sung by Syilx and Secwepmec singer/song carrier, Csetkwe Fortier who appeared several times during the concert.
Reflections on O Canada after Truth & Reconciliation by Andrew Staniland came next. This beautifully dissonant fanfare used the first nine notes of the Canadian national anthem in different modes and interpretations and was inspired by the composer’s reactions upon learning about the Truth and Reconciliation Report.
Irrespective of its sombre inspiration, it was an appropriate and energizing opening to the concert.
Fantasy for Chamber Orchestra by Summerland’s Anita Perry was next. The OSO played with sensitivity and intelligence, capturing the eerie and quixotic mood of this fantastical piece. It was a delight for the composer to hear her music come to life under the inspired baton of Maestra Rosemary Thomson.
A special treat was the world premiere of Tangerine Trees by Dryden Bennett, a 16 year-old student at Rutland Senior Secondary. Inspired by a children’s book that he wrote, Bennett’s first foray into orchestral writing was highly successful, demonstrating a handy knowledge of compositional form and orchestral sound pairings in this whimsical and optimistic composition. The orchestra attacked the music with obvious pleasure — a testament to their passion for promoting and helping young composers in the Okanagan Valley.
Accomplished and award-winning Penticton composer Nicholas Ryan Kelly’s The Sunken City, was simply gorgeous. Known for his choral work, Kelly’s musical lines were lyrical and well-constructed. This sound painting was indeed evocative of a submerged city with haunting melodies and exquisite orchestrations. Under the baton of Thomson, the orchestra paid superb attention to phrasing and line, bringing this work to life.
Quebecois composer Katia Makdissi-Warren’s Whispers of the Mountain brought Fortier back to the stage as singer/performer. Makdissi-Warren was inspired by Fortier’s song, Sunrise on the Water, and the resulting piece was rich, uneasy and thought-provoking. Moving from the still, atmospheric opening into a passionate crying-out to the mountains, Makdissi-Warren created a rich orchestral work that meshed beautifully with Fortier’s performing forces. Replete with orchestral special effects requiring the OSO musicians to chirp, squeak and vocalize, Makdissi-Warren explored sound imitation of the natural world, a theme in Aboriginal songs and culture.
The Light of Three Mornings – Sketches of Braintree Hill by American composer Gwyneth Walker was first after intermission. This three-movement work for chamber orchestra illustrated the composer’s delight in exploring unusual instrumental and musical patterns that are “hints” rather than extended lines. Movement I, When the Stars Begin to Fall was lyrical and lovely and featured principal bassoonist Karmen Doucette. The second movement, First Light was darker with rich harmonies and featured a beautiful solo by principal violinist Rachel Kristenson. The final movement, Hints and Tappings was more rhythmically complex and included tapping and other unusual non-instrumental sounds from the orchestra. Altogether, a delightful work which was enjoyed as much by the musicians as the audience.
2 Metres for Socially Distanced Chamber Orchestra by Newfoundland Peter Gardner was composed in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and required the orchestra to be spaced two metres apart on stage. While the work ultimately concluded on notes of hope and peace, the spread of the contagion was depicted as small, quick motifs passed from player to player — much like the actual route of the virus. At times uncomfortable, it was an evocative and thought-provoking work that the OSO performed with their usual dedication and attention to detail.
The highlight of the evening was the world premiere of a poignant and profound work entitled Cuwix (Come Here) by Fortier. Based on a song that was received “in the in-between space of sleeping and awake,” and inspired by the discovery of the 215 unmarked graves at the Kamloops Residential School. Fortier collaborated with Rosemary Thomson to create an opus of tremendous cultural and artistic importance. The music painted a frozen landscape through which children called to their parents both living and ancestral. Haunting and heart-rending, the performance brought Fortier back to the stage with singing and drumming from the heart. The audience surged to its feet in a well-deserved and thundering ovation.
In this time of uncertainty, the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s A New Dawn served as a beacon, shining a light on where we stand and providing hope for future directions with a bright new dawn.