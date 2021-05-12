A new exhibition space at the Kelowna Art Gallery has its inaugural art installation now on view. Kelowna-based artist Pip Dryden was selected from the many applicants who submitted their concepts for how the space might creatively be utilized.
“We are so delighted to introduce The Glass Gallery, which is intended to showcase work by artists from the Okanagan,” said Victoria Verge, education co-ordinator, who is spearheading the project. “Honestly, the response for our call for submissions was amazing. It made the decision a tough one, but we are thrilled to present Pip Dryden’s work as the first of three installations in 2021.”
The glass gallery is a glass display casein the wall near the front door.
Dryden, a recent graduate of the Visual Arts program at UBC Okanagan, has created Between You and Me.
The work features a dining room set up for two all in white — a pair of chairs, a table, and a cake on a stand under glass. On closer inspection, viewers may notice that the chairs are constructed from unlikely materials. One of them is made entirely from needle-felted wool, while the other is fabricated from chicken wire. And, for those who are curious, it is a vanilla cake with swiss meringue buttercream icing, and yes, it is real.
“In this piece, I am examining one of the most intimate spaces in my memory: the dining room,” reads an artistic statement by Dryden.
“As someone who has suffered from anorexia nervosa from a young age, the dining room is the site of my fears, hatred, anger and pain. Yet, at the same time it is also the place where families come together.”
Much of Dryden’s work is rooted in her personal experiences and makes use of domestic scenes to explore themes such as anxieties related to eating disorders, body image, diet culture, and the effects of anorexia and mental illness on the family.
Between You and Me is on view until July 11. The Glass Gallery window space is situated adjacent to the main entrance of the Kelowna Art Gallery and is visible from Water Street.