A debut solo album was more than a decade in the making for a Kelowna-based slam poet, who has turned to music.
Frantic (known as Travis Andrews to some) is releasing the EP Wisdom and Wonder on April 13. The hip-hop artist rhymes about mental health, monsters glimpsed through the boughs of trees, the joy of success and the pains of failure.
Andrews hit the slam poetry circuit in 2019 after a nearly a decade of filling notebooks and honing his skills.
After racking up competition victories, he turned to music production, but realized his skills were lacking.
“Shelving his production desires, he acquired a beat-up Casio keyboard for $20 and borrowed a stack of Introduction to Piano books and committed to one to two hours of practice a day for a full year, eventually falling in love with the instrument and returning to production,” a news release explained.
After producing a five-song EP, Flawed Odyssey, with fellow poet Nygel Patrick, Andrews, or Frantic, set to work on a solo effort.
“From the horn-laden triumph of I March to the quiet desperation of Imposter Syndrome, sit down and dig in,” he asks of his listeners.
