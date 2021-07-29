Performing at all those wineries may have helped inspire local country singer Tiegen Gayse’s latest single.
Blame the Wine will be released on Aug. 6 with a music video to come out in early September.
Gayse spent many hours penning songs in quarantine last spring, and shortly thereafter was introduced to Prohibition Rosé wine from Farmhouse Vineyards in the High Plains of Texas Hill Country.
After returning to Canada, she re-wrote the song with her producer, Jeff Johnson, a news release explained.
The song tells a story about how a lot can go right, or wrong, while drinking a bottle or rose or two.
This is the second song Gayse has released in 2021, following her billboard-charting hit “I Don’t Wanna Fall In Love Anymore.”
“I’ve performed Blame The Wine at The Vibrant Vine Winery recently, and the crowd asked for an encore,” Gayse said in the release. “That made me so happy and it was so much fun!”
Wineries make up a big part of Gayse’s concert schedule right now.
She’ll perform at the Upside Cidery in Kelowna July 31, Blind Tiger Vineyards in Lake Country Aug 6, Summerland Estate Winery on Aug. 7 and Hester Creek Estate Winery in Oliver on Aug. 29
Raised in Chetwynd, the Metis singer songwriter moved to Kelowna to pursue an audio engineering degree and music career.