Movies return to Orchard Plaza theatre
The Kelowna Film Society is bringing movies back to the Orchard Plaza Cineplex Theatre.
Society showings of top international movies were a regular feature before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the society has movie nights scheduled for April 20, 27, May 4 and 11. Movies will be shown at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with tickets available online through eventbrite.
Movies from France, Spain, Japan and Germany will be featured this year.
Details on the films and new ticketing arrangement will be available soon at kelownafilm.com.
Okanagan Military Tattoo back this summer
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Okanagan Military Tattoo is slated to return to Vernon’s Kal Tire Place this summer.
The event on July 23-24 will feature military and police bands, pipe bands, drummers, dancers and more.
The Royal Canadian Navy’s Naden Band plans to attend. Organizers says discussions are underway with the Calgary Stampede Band of Outriders, the Canadian Scottish Regiment’s Pipes and Drums, Calgary Police Service Pipe Band, Dueling Trumpets, Langley Ukelele Ensemble, OMT Dancers, Kelowna, Kamloops, Shuswap and Kalamalka pipe bands, BC Dragoons, and AL Fortune Secondary School Drum Line.
The event will feature more than 500 performers. Tickets are available through Ticket Seller.
Festivals Kelowna looks to add to board
Festivals Kelowna is looking for people to join its board of directors.
Two-year terms begin in May and there are a number of positions available on the 11-member board, the society says.
Festivals Kelowna puts on a number of arts and entertainment events, including the Parks Alive series of concerts, Canada Day celebration, New York New Year’s Eve and Pianos in the Parks. Some of those events were curtailed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
People are invited to complete an application form available on the Festivals Kelowna homepage at festivalskelowna.com and send it with a resume identifying their experience and suitability for a board position to RMills@festivalskelowna.com by March 23.
Film, performances to look at reconciliation
Local Indigenous artists and performers along with a documentary film will be featured in a Global Citizen’s presentation at the Mary Irwin Theatre on Sunday.
The issue of reconciliation will be examined at Honouring Our Sisters: ReconciliAction, slated for 5:30 p.m. in the Rotary Cente for the Arts.
The film Mel’s Story will be screen. Metis singers Arlette Alcocik, Rose Beach and Nadine Gagne will perform along with Syilx artists Corine Derickson and Krystal Whithakay and Indigenous fashion designer Jill Setah.
Tickets are $10. See globalcitizenevents .com/new-events for more details. Vaccine passports are required for entry. The event is for ages 12 and up.
Students receive $6,000 for prize-winning advice
College students from Kelowna have given some prize-winning advice to the Royal B.C. Museum on how to modernize and broaden the appeal of the institution.
Sidewalk art, pop-up artifacts, and digitally projected displays were among the ideas put forward by Okanagan College business students Vasu Singla, Rebecca Thede, Kenneth Dolera and Chantelle Gaberel.
The team placed first in the ‘Royal Roads Design Thinking Challenge,’ sponsored by the museum, that drew entries from across Canada and the U.S.
Teams were under a high-pressure time element with the work being done in a weekend. For placing first, the OC business students received $6,000. Their coaches were Pamela Nelson and Robert Ryan.