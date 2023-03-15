Last week I travelled to Palm Springs on a mini break to feel the sun and perhaps feel the glamour of a mid-century modern experience, holding a cocktail and an interesting conversation, or even hearing a fabulous chanteuse performing on a stage somewhere.
To my dismay, nothing like that was happening. Sporting events and plastic cups were on offer while I was there. However, I was staying downtown just 10 houses away from Frank Sinatra’s “Twin Palm” estate and yes, my daily walks to town included me serenading the gates with Fly Me To The Moon!
So, I truly feel that the people of the Okanagan are spoiled because of the choices of creativity we have in our community. I urge readers to continue to celebrate and support our Okanagan arts scene because we are thriving with creative choices and its amazing.
———
Tomorrow night in Penticton, Jazz is in the air in the form of a charity
concert held at the Barking Parrot, Lakeside Resort, 1231 MacCleave Ave., to benefit The Grandmothers for Africa. This charity programme, that started in 2006, helps fundraise for the Stephen Lewis Foundation to support African grandmothers who are raising a generation of children orphaned by AIDS.
Everyone is welcome to enjoy the musical expertise of highly talented musicians playing big band jazz favourites as well as other musical genres.
Tickets are $20 and sold at the hotel front desk (cash only) – the concert starts at 7 p.m.
———
This weekend Tyrone Reveen, the magician and hypnotist who followed in the giant footsteps of his renowned father, is bringing the marvels of hypnosis to the Okanagan in this riveting new professional show that entertains anyone watching to wide eyed wonder.
The Reveen Show is a dynamic demonstration of the powers of the human mind, and it is hilarious to boot! “Families that laugh together – stay together,” says Nathan Flavel, producer of the Kelowna shows, and thrilled that so many people of all ages are returning to see this kind of enertainment.
“The next generation” magician and hypnotist of the Reveen dynasty is performing March 16-19 at the Kelowna Actors Studio, 1379 Ellis St.
There is dinner seating starting at 6 p.m. with showtime at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices start at $59 for general seating with booth and balcony options. Please visit their website at: kelownaactorsstudio.com/concerts-events and follow the links to purchase or more information.
Tonight Reveen will be in Oliver, at the Venables Theatre, 6100 Gala St. Call the box-office on 250-498-1626 or visit their website enablestheatre.ca This show also begins at 7:30 p.m.
———
Randy Leslie from Kelowna Actors Studio is generously giving opportunity to inquisitive young minds who are seriously interested in getting involved with the creative process inside the magic of theatre.
This year long, Young Performance Troupe and mentorship programme begins in July with candidates working on the production of the schools version of Les Misérables – working and learning, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. then weekend and evening rehearsals with the cast on the last week.
Inside these classes you will be hands-on learning the tools of theatre safety, from stage management and the technical requirements in lighting, audio and special effects to set design, construction and prop-making then to costuming, wigs and makeup.
The cost is $300 as an initial monthly fee, with monthly additions depending on your skill and interest level.
Applicants should send a resume to include information that will help peak interest and dedication from learning these skills. These will be considered until April 14, so please e-mail this resume to Randy@Kelowna ActorsStudio.com
———
Friday is St Patrick’s Day and as the city lights up with the luck of the Irish there will be events happening through out the Okanagan. I will be performing at Grizzli Winery in west Kelowna for their happy hour from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., with guitarist Loni Moger – we will theme our jazz session around the colour or the feeling of being green, but as for jigs and shanty songs, just open the door to any pub or live music venue and you will be entertained. Good luck!
———
The Naramata Choir and Penticton Concert Band are joining together on Saturday, March 18, for a special event under the banner, Dreams of Flight and Sky. Held at the Penticton United Church, 696 Main St., this evening of music and song with choir direction from Justin Gliberry and Dave Brunelle directing the band, this
concert promises to be a perfect collaboration of cinematic works to include: Christopher Tins 'Baba Yetu’ and Sogno Di Volare. Also on the setlist is cinematic choir and concert band piece called Walking to the Sky by Vancouver-based composer Robert Buckley. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for youth. Call: 250-492-2684 for ticket information.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.