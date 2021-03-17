In my late-teens when my interest in boys was peaking, I would dream about all the romantic ways that boys would try to pursue me. I once read in a fan magazine that Elvis Presley, when
dating Priscilla, rented out a whole movie theatre so they could have a
normal cinema date night.
This felt so dreamy to me, imagine a whole theatre just for you!
Well, this kind of experience is now a reality since COVID-19 is keeping
theatres empty.
Kelowna Actors Studio is embracing this concept with personalized movie nights. You and your loved one or small bubble can rent for an exclusive night out in a theatre.
The KAS team has cosied up their first few rows with couches and rugs. Until Sunday, rent the theatre and choose from a vast amount of shows from the KAS library or supply your film ahead of time to watch on the big screen.
The KAS team will supply the
popcorn, drinks, candy, wine and
charcuterie to add to your experience. The cost is $175 to $300, depending on your package.
Visit the website at: kelownatickets.com/online/article/PremiumMovieNight, for booking details and timings.
Kelowna Actors Studio is at 1379 Ellis St. and if you want to customize your experience just ask Randy at randy@KelownaActorsStudio.com or call 250-862-2867.
—————
A comedy night on March 27 will be sold out soon so I wanted to tell you about it now. The Drive-In Comedy show featuring local comedian Tim Nutt will be held at Swalwell Park, 10090 Bottom Wood Lake Rd., Lake Country.
You’ll get 70 minutes of PG-13 comedy in your own car using your sound system to enjoy the performance.
There will be two shows, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., at the cost of $50 plus GST based on four people in your car. No concession will be provided, so this is a bring your own snacks event. It is not a licensed event, so no alcohol is allowed on site at the park. Tickets can be purchased online through creeksidetheatre.com or by calling 250-766-5650.
—————
There may be a few spots left to hear Loni Moger and I perform at Grizzli Winery today from 5 to 7 p.m. This is a wine and food pairing evening that we have been asked to add ambience to with our music.
I have chosen songs from green in the title to songwriters of Irish descent for a St. Patrick’s Day theme.
Book your tickets by calling the
winery at 250-769-6789. Grizzli is located at 2550 Boucherie Rd.
—————
On Friday and Saturday night, the New Vintage Theatre has organized an online play-reading preview for their upcoming Black Cat Cabaret Launch. This 90-minute event will be hosted by radio journalist Joseph Otoo, and will feature plays written by Elana Bizovie, Samantha Pelmore, Sarah Glubish to name a few.
The night will also introduce some of the play’s directors and more than 30 New Vintage actors.
Tickets are pay what you can through showpass.com/black-cat-play-preview-new-vintage-season-launch. A $5-$25 donation is suggested. All proceeds raised will go toward the live launch of their ninth season and the costs of
production and artist development.
—————
If you know of a five- to 10-year-old who shows promise of musical talent, sign him or her up for the Rockerz Spring Camp, March 22-26.
These future rock stars will learn and develop skills on drums, guitar or keyboard. The program contains arrangements for both the complete beginner and the more experienced musician. All instruments are provided. The courses are Monday-Friday, 5:15 p.m. for one hour each day. The week costs $150 through Discover Music Studio, 210 – 1751 Harvey Ave. Bookings at: discovermusicstudio.com/spring-music-camps/
—————
Happy St Patrick’s Day. I do hope you enjoy the spirit of celebration by eating the traditional corn beef and cabbage, drinking green beer, finding your pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, but stay safe, drink responsibly and in doing so, perhaps next year will be much more congregational.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.