Yamaha Tenere 700 a sought-after dual-purpose adventure ride

Life on two wheels offers so many options. Solo or partnered. Cruisers, sport bikes, super bikes for racing, dirt bikes and if you can’t decide whether to ride on or off-road there is the adventure bike.
Most adventure bikes have been marketed to load up like an elephant on a safari. That’s great if that is what you want to do.
However, a 1200 adventure model is not always what you need to get where you want to go.
Here in the Okanagan, we have a plethora of backroads that will see you off in the morning and return to you the comfort of your own bed at night. Needless to say, 1200 isn’t necessary. Maybe that is why the 2022 Yamaha Tenere 700 has become one of the most sought-after dual-purpose adventure bikes.
Aesthetically, the Yamaha Tenere 700 looks like a large dirt bike with a better seat. It is lightweight, slim, has a standard skid plate and handguards to protect the rider. It comes in two colours, signature Team Yamaha blue and raven black. Add in the mirrors, windscreen, LED headlights, additional LED position lights, a digital cockpit, on the fly switchable to ABS brakes plus a 16 litre fuel tank offering an exceptional 350 km of travel and you are road ready.
All adventure rides are tall so when I got into the saddle, I expected it. At 5’11” with a 34” inseam, I was basically standing over a motorcycle. The significance of the height is longevity in the saddle.
The positioning allows the rider to stand up and continue operation, thereby extending time and comfort. The Yamaha Tenere 700 has a seat height of 875 mm (34.4”) however, it can be adjusted and lowered to suit the rider.
There is plenty of room on the seat for rider adjustment. Move forward or backward until you get that perfect position – synonymous to dirt bike riding. Move forward in the
corners, backward for changing terrain. Although this type of agility is not as necessary on-road, it is this type of freedom that makes this model so desirable off-road.
On my initial ride, the height was noticeable. I was a bit wobbly at first, trying to adjust to the operation of a 689cc twin engine adventure model. I was figuring out the clutch to acceleration ratio and not very gracefully.
The Tenere 700 offers instant torque, perfect for changing terrain off-road while adding a bit of a thrill on-road.
Each time I test a new model motorcycle, I tend to baby it as I figure it out initially. However, the Tenere 700 is not a bike you baby. I figured this out quickly as a driver beside me, and I mean right beside me, on the highway doing 90 km, decided now was the perfect time to just change lanes and not check their blind spot.
I questioned first how they could not see me? I am right there, height of the driver, bright blue with handlebars yet invisible?
As the front end of the vehicle began getting closer to my leg, I moved over to the left side of my lane thinking the driver would see me – but they did not and kept coming. On my left was a concrete median and my right was the front panel of an SUV. My only choice was to open throttle and get out of there fast! Attention drivers: Check, check and check again your blind spots!
Thank you Yamaha for the torque in the Tenere 700. That instant power that took a bit of adjusting to earlier was exactly what I needed at that moment. It was not until I was in front of the driver that they saw me. Needless to say, they were in shock and maintained a rather large distance behind me as we continued on our way.
After this incident, I rode the Tenere 700 with a bit more aggression and the bike handled better. The Tenere 700 is the perfect dual-purpose ride. It is a great introduction to adventure riding and for the ladies, a manageable option to exploring the back-country. MSRP $12,799.
