The video for Toronto singer-songwriter Shawna Caspi ’s first single, Lay Low Shadow, features artwork from a Kelowna artist.
The single is from Caspi’s upcoming album, Hurricane Coming, which will be released on Friday.
“The song features the gorgeous alcohol ink art of Kelowna artist Lynda Norman of Ban Draoi Studio,” says Caspi in an email.
The official music video for Lay Low Shadow, available now on YouTube, features Norman working with alcohol inks in an exploration of the medium set to music.
The single is available on bandcamp and on Caspi’s official website.