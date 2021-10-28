Concerts are returning to Prospera Place.
The Kelowna arena announced Thursday that country music star Dierks Bentley will perform at the arena on Jan. 28.
Bentley is launching the second half of his Beers on Me tour Jan. 6 in London, Ont.
Opening acts will be Jordan David along with Tenille Arts and Lainey WIlson.
Tickets go on sale Friday at selectyourtickets.ca.
Also announced on Thursday was a Feb. 5 appearance at the Kelowna Community Theatre by Canadian comedian Jeremy Hotz. Tickets will also be available through Select Your Tickets.