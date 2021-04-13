Many musicians have turned to livestream concerts to perform and stay connected to fans during the pandemic and Michelle Carlisle is one artist on top of this new trend.
Her upcoming online concert, aptly named “Spring! Birds, Bees and more,” will be performed live on Thursday at
7 p.m. The music will be a collection themed around spring with two special speakers as guests — the winemaker from Festina Lente Honey Winery Jason at Cycle Driven Gardenin with organic gardening tips.
Tickets are free. Just click on youtube.com/watch?v=SNH4zDAY9t0 or through the link provided on the website at: michellecarlisle.ca. You’ll also have a chance to win a $100 gift basket from Festina Lente.
As I said before the show is free, but a financial gift is always welcome
and can be done through: Paypal.me/MusicwithMichelle and Michelle@MichelleCarlisle.ca.
—————
I just found out about a unique fundraiser in support of the United Way GenNext division. A group of budding philanthropists have partnered with local florists to bring some spring cheer by delivering a bouquet of fresh flowers to your desired front doors in Kelowna, Big White, Vernon or Penticton.
To purchase a bouquet costs $70. You can select and send your favourite bouquet by clicking on trellis.org/ bouquets-of-local-love.
Each bunch of flowers will have a message of good cheer and gratitude attached to the bouquet and personalized with your name on it. I suggest rekindling a friendship or “thinking of you” or the obvious favourites of a birthday, anniversary, wedding to name a few.
Not only will you be sending flowers to someone, giving them joy, but you will also be part of the fundraising wheel that needs your support for youth programs for young professionals.
Bouquets are available for purchase until Sunday and will all be delivered by a team of willing volunteers on Friday, April 30.
—————
Because of the indoor dining ban, this month’s Wine and Jazz concert at Grizzli Winery West Kelowna has been postponed until April 24.
To book a table for this Latin inspired evening with nibblies created by Chef Drew Roper of The Grumpy Chef, call the winery at 250-769-6789. The event is from 5-7 p.m.
—————
Vintners Poolside Lounge at The Coast Capri Hotel has opened its kitchen and is serving takeaway, patio and in-room service.
After being closed for what seems to be an awfully long while, the management team was excited to tell me that news. Watch this space for May/June live music programming if all goes well with bans lifting for summer recreation.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.