A night of comedy and wine tasting will help local cancer patients.
Business Finders is collaborating with Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge and InspireHealth Supportive Cancer Care to create a night of comic entertainment and wine tasting in support of local cancer patients.
Chris Gordon will headline Wine & Laughs for a Cause Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge at on May 21. All ticket-sale proceeds will go to the B.C.-based non-profit Inspire Health. A range of Okanagan wines will also be served to support the charity.
Gordon’s comedy credits include appearances at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, on CBC, and on NBC’s Last Comic Standing.
Tickets for the show are limited and expected to sell out fast. Purchase your tickets at eventbrite.ca or, if available, at the door.
With centres in Vancouver, Victoria, and Kelowna, InspireHealth offers clinical services, counselling, and nutrition and exercise classes, both in person and online to cancer patients.
The show is presented by Business Finders.