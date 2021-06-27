A number of independent titles are coming to Xbox’s Game Pass subscription service.
Titles such as Among Us, Aragami 2, Back 4 Blood, Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2 and Forza Horizon 5 are coming to the service.
Game Pass is by far the best deal on any platform.
Gamers can try the service for as little as $1 for three months.
This lets you download hundreds of games for Xbox One, Xbox 360 and even original Xbox games.
After that trial, players can pay $15 a month for the ultimate edition which lets you play Game Pass titles on your console, PC and even stream the game to your phone, tablet and more through the cloud.
Coming in the next few weeks will be Hades and Flight Simulator.
Cris Tales a much awaited indie role-playing title arrives July 20. Chrono Trigger fans have been eyeing this game for a while now.
Out today is Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance is a co-operative brawler that is set in the DD universe. If you want to try it out, Game Pass is the perfect way.
July 1 will see Immortals Realms: Vampire Wars, a strategy game featuring vampires.
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered comes to consoles and PCs on June 24.
Worms Rumble, a 32-player combat game, is coming in July.
The Ascent, a twin-stick shooter role-play game, is also dropping at the end of July. With a top down view and co-operative fun, the Ascent is a must try.
No matter your gaming interest, Game Pass should have something for everyone.
Contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net with gaming questions and more. On Xbox One: acehardy13. On PSN: acehardy13.