VERNON — The gardens are getting spruced up while colourful works of art are being delivered in time for the Caetani Centre’s annual fundraiser.
Formerly known as the Splash of Red, this year’s event has been renamed the Caetani Splash Viva d’Arte to better reflect the Caetani Centre’s Italian roots.
The event has also been moved to an earlier date and time, Saturday, June 25, from 4 to 8 p.m., to celebrate the summer solstice with a colourful garden party and art auction during daylight hours.
“We are looking forward to having a live event again after holding an online art auction the past two years during COVID,” said Susan Brandoli, Caetani Centre executive director.
“Our volunteer gardening crew has been working diligently through all kinds of weather to make our 1.3-acre property safer and more conducive to holding large events. We couldn’t have done this without our volunteers as well as a donation we received from Home Hardware.”
Several artists have donated colourful artworks for this year’s auction, which will be presided over by auctioneer Kevin Rothwell.
“We have 29 original paintings on the block that have been made using a variety of styles, colours and mediums that will make a wonderful addition to any art connoisseur’s collection,” said Kristin Froneman, Caetani Centre staff member and Splash artist liaison. Those who wish to view the artwork before the event can visit the Caetani Centre gallery from June 22 to 24 between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. An appointment is not required.
Sticking to the Italian theme, the event will also offer up appetizers and desserts created by Uprooted Kitchen and Catering, accompanied with prosecco, wine and limoncello.
“As this is a summer solstice garden party, we encourage everyone to show up wearing their most festive garden hat. Flat shoes are also encouraged due to the new turf we have installed in our gardens,” said Kathy Parton, Splash committee chair.
Patrons are also encouraged to bring cash in order to purchase draw tickets for gift baskets, featuring golf packages, food and other donated items.
“Parking will also not be available on site. People who have mobility challenges will be able to be dropped off at the house. However, we ask that people park on surrounding streets and to please be respectful of our neighbours,” said Parton.
Tickets for the newly revamped Caetani Splash Viva d’Arte fundraiser are selling quickly. Single tickets and tables of eight are available at the Ticket Seller. Call 250-549-7469 or order online at ticketseller.ca.
Also now on sale through Ticket Seller are tickets for the Caetani Summer Music Festival on Saturday, July 23, 1-9:30 pm., featuring headliner Shred Kelly, as well as the summer guided tours of the Mysterious Caetani House, featuring the second instalment of Sveva Caetani’s Recapitulation painting series. Visit www.caetani.org for more information.