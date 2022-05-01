Spoken-word artist Shane Koyczan will headline a fundraiser in June for the Kelowna-based Third Space Charity.
The Penticton-based poet will perform as part of Kaleidoscope: Exploring resilience. Celebrating hope, a fundraising event coming to the Rotary Centre for the Arts on June 14.
In addition to the keynote performance and audience question-and-answer session with Koyczan, Kaleidoscope will include an auction of select, original art aligned with the event theme, and commissioned from local emerging artists.
Net proceeds will support Third Space Charity’s mental health programs and services. Third Space Charity provides training for counsellors and free counselling for young adults between 18 and 29.
Last year, the organization trained and mentored 12 student interns who provided 275 young adults more than 1,650 free sessions of supportive care counselling.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.. They’re $75 from the Rotary Centre for the Arts box office.
Artists who wish to submit a piece for consideration must do so by May 13, and are encouraged to visit surveymonkey.com/r/QR5YBD9 or email Victoria Verge at vjverge@gmail.com.
“The arts are so important to the overall wellbeing of our community, and this event is an exciting opportunity to showcase and champion fresh talent and a hopeful theme as we come out of the COVID pandemic,” said Third Space Charity executive director Karen Mason.
Koyczan will also perform at Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre in a sold-out show on May 12.