Three of the country’s most prominent youth choirs will perform in Kelowna on April 30. Kokopelli from Edmonton, Corazón from Nelson (pictured above petforming in Banff in 2019), and the Vancouver Youth Choir will be joined by the Kelowna Secondary School choir and guests at First Lutheran Church in Kelowna.
Tickets are $20 and are available on Eventbrite at bit.ly/3v7Ekqs.
Prior to the 7:30 p.m. concert, the choirs will attend workshops and rehearsals with some noted guest artists.
The singers in the groups are all age 15-25.