Kelowna musician Dustin McGifford has recorded four new songs and will celebrate with an EP release concert, Sunday.
McGifford, a vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, grew up in Penticton and was performing live by the time he reached his teenage years.
The four songs on his Pointless Direction EP are titled Naked, Friday Night, Vantablack and Fly Away and recorded in his home studio in Kelowna which opened in 2018. The EP and songs are now available on all major streaming services.
McGifford played all of the instruments on the EP including acoustic and electric guitar, mandolin, cello and piano.
McGifford is best known in the Penticton area for his long-time involvement with Soundstage Productions where he appeared in the annual musicals, most recently as 2019 when he was cast as a lead in Urinetown.
In Kelowna, he’s been a member of several local bands including The Bonsais, Sonder and the Beamer Wigley Band and is a regular performer in both coffee houses and arenas. He was also a featured musician in the Kelowna Community Theatre’s 2019 production of the rock opera Tommy.
To mark the release of his new music, Sunday’s concert will be staged at Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna beginning at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available online at: rotarycentreforthearts.com
McGifford, who also teaches at his Morais Music Studio, will be joined on stage by his band which features Brian McLennan and Dan Oig.
Also included in the show will be several of McGifford’s music students: Paloma Robinson, Angus Stott, Libby Alyce, Jumana Soliman, Santana Steacy, Tiana Bratt and Chris Good.