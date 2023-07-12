This week, the weather is a promise of sunny skies, and gentle breezes by Okanagan Lake.
Two favourite things I love to do: The first is an early morning walk by Mission Creek, usually around 7 a.m., or the Golden Hour of contemplation, on a blanket lakeside, which usually is around 8 p.m. until sunset. Letting our eyes take in the magnificence of nature is inspiring. Creative inspiration comes in the form of the arts, and summer has its bounty.
————————
The Alternator Centre for Contemp-orary Art, inside the Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave., in Kelowna is gearing up to celebrate its 34th birthday at the end of July, but in the meantime, the Members Exhibition is on the wall for guests to meander through to see the Postcard Project and Studio Sale.
With 340 postcards and over 100 artworks available for purchase, it’s a first-come, first-serve sale. While visiting the RCA, do invest in other events and shows happening at the space to maximize your visit. Thursday night is the Jazz Jam from 5 to 7 p.m.
On Friday night it’s the 94th annual Lady of the Lake gala, crowning our young representatives up to the age of 18, mentoring their abilities and empowering these young female minds to achieve their greatest potential. This pageant has been a summer staple for almost 100 years – the evening begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 each + service fees.
————————
Comedy at the Kelowna Curling Club with Tim Nutt is on Friday. With two shows the first at 7 p.m. and then again at 9:15 p.m. This evening of laughs promises just that. Nutt is the darling of the comedy scene, setting up stories and smacking them with humour, wit and a sense of timing that truly leaves me laughing for more. I’m a fan! Tickets are $30 through trainwreckcomedy.com/tc-events/tim-nutt-yacht-club-late-show/
————————
New Vintage Theatre is set up and inviting us to the Black Box Theatre, behind our community theatre on Water Street, to present “In One Night,” a play that features four couples in their 20s, 30s, 40s and senior years, as they revisit the love affair they had with the one that got away. The play promises fire, frustrations, humour and a whole lot of love to discover that everything can change – in one night. The cast features Mark Wells, Tayler Harrison, Corey Hendricks, and Sandra Merlo and the play is directed by Bonnie Gratz. Four shows only, beginning at 7 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
Tickets range around $35 through showpass.com/in-one-night/
————————
Live! in Lake Country at Swalwell Park, 10090 Bottom Wood Lake Rd. features pop/rock players Devon Cole with Andrew Allen on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. Bring a chair or a blanket and arrive a little early to browse the market and enjoy this event in Winfield.
Cole is a Calgary-born female artist who rose to fame through her Instagram and YouTube music downloads and recently signed to Arista Records. Allen, signed to Sony/ATV, has five top-10 singles, and has written and recorded for many others, including Where Did We Go? with Carly Rae Jepsen.
————————
It’s a busy start to the weekend this week. Summerland Community Centre is proud to present a concert and dance with Marty Edwards and The Revival. The event is happening on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Summer-land Community Centre (9710 Brown St.) Marty is a seasoned professional with a setlist of songs that guarantee a good time. He has played in several different countries and is renowned for being Kinda Kenny, the premiere Kenny Rogers tribute artist.
The Revival will play favourite covers from the 1950s and up. Get your $20 tickets through summerlandcommunitycentre.ca or cash at the door. All funds raised on this night will go toward much-needed upgrades on the community centre and donations are highly welcomed.
————————
Sunday Stylings features the Kim and Jim Rhindress Duo at The Vibrant Vine from 1 to 4 p.m. at 3240 Pooley Rd.
This local duo performs original and covers as well as play all their own instruments. A joy to watch. $5 cover at the door.
————————
Tonight, on the island stage in Waterfront Park, Floydian Trip presents: The Dark Side of the Moon. Celebrating it’s 50th anniversary this year, Floydian Trip performs Pink Floyd’s iconic album in full in this free concert brought to you by Parks Alive! The concert begins at 6 p.m.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com