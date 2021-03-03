Petty Officer Second Class Alexander Xiao of 93 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps in Kelowna will be performing with cadets from around the world as part of a virtual concert to celebrate Commonwealth Day on Monday.
The Commonwealth Day Cadet Band Concert brings together youth from the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada to perform three pieces of music.
Xiao, who plays the alto sax is one of just 14 cadets representing Canada and was chosen based on his excellence in music in the cadet program.
The concert will be available to view on the B.C. Cadets Facebook page on March 8 by 4 p.m. and will include traditional hymn “The Crown that Fadeth Not,” Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” and the “March of the Cobblers” by Bob Barratt.
“In our program we have six different levels of music competence starting at a basic level, then advancing through levels 1 to 5.
“The cadets are taught by professional musicians and educators, so as they progress through the levels, the theory and musicianship skills become more advanced.
“At level 5, the music and theory taught is often the equivalent to music used for university auditions,” said Lieut. Erika Justason. “The cadet participants for this concert were chosen based on their music level qualifications. The cadets were typically Levels 4 or 5, with a few selected level 3s based on suggestions from their band officers or music instructors.”