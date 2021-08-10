My last musical theatre production at the Kelowna Actors Studio, before the pandemic cancelled all live theatre, was a quirky musical called “A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum.”
This Stephen Sondheim comedy introduced me to a fellow actor Jaxon Jensen, who played my son. I had never met him before that first day, and I will never forget the first time I heard this young man sing.
It was our first full-cast music rehearsal when Jaxon stood from his seat for his solo; the second he opened his mouth to sing I got goose pimples and looked up from the pages of my very complicated piece of music to watch in awe as this man effortlessly produced a sound similar to how I imagine heavens angels will sound like.
That kind of vocal magic is something you can’t strive for, as its truly a gift. I tell you this story because this young man, who I can now call a friend, is performing a solo concert at St. Michaels Church, 608 Sutherland Ave, tomorrow evening; Thursday, accompanied on piano by musical royalty herself, Roslyn Frantz.
The evening will be a melodious mix of classical and musical theatre pieces that relate to the journey that Jensen is on discovering his own inner voice. There is no admission fee, only a donation box at the front of the church. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
—————
The Shuswap Roots and Blues Festival comes to life this weekend on a musical platform that we all have become very accustomed to, the virtual stage. Two nights that have been dubbed Altered States II; where nine bands will perform for this free online event with pre-recorded performances at studios in White Rock, Edmonton, and Winnipeg.
Performers include Colin James, Jesse Roper, Jon and Roy, Blue Moon Marquee, William Prince, The Small Glories, Ben Sures, Caleigh Cardinal and Brent Parkin.
The music festival, which has been going for 29 years, is an integral part of the folk festival scene and organizers did not want to miss a year of festival programming, so they reached out to past performers to record sets that will
be broadcast over the internet on Friday
and Saturday.
For more information and to register to view, visit rootsandblues.ca
—————
Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna has opened its doors to many creative outlets these last few years and now, as part of the vineyard’s ‘Summer Soiree,’ they have created a night market series on their 23-acre estate, situated on 2550 Bourcherie Road.
From 6 to 10 p.m. the vine-lined hills of this stunning property will be transformed into the ultimate summer activity venue for all to enjoy and it’s pet friendly as well. Every Friday and Saturday in August the winery will be filled with activities, live entertainers, and vendors that include Street Eats, The Lobster Pot, Nomadic Bannock, and Meat the Neighbors BBQ.
Local artisans Adorables, Bling Beauty Bar, Little Bach Co., Luca Ella Boutique, Okanagan Stitching Co., and Snow & Swirl Artistry, will have everything from jewelry to home decor and art on display and for purchase.
There will be plenty of entertainment with life-size Jenga, bean bag toss, stilt walkers as well as local musicians
performing — this week is Glory Days Duo on Friday and The Tree Huggers on Saturday.
—————
Richard Knight, videographer for Knightknight Productions, local musician and respected friend to many local artists will be beaming with pride on Sunday when his son Antony’s “Oh Alfred! Opera” premieres at the Vernon Proms Classical musical festival.
“With the pandemic right in the middle of his writing and then plans to perform it, it has been a roller coaster, to say the least” said Knight Sr, talking about his son’s project.
Based on George Elliot’s horror novella “The Lifted Veil,” the plot is spooky and promises to be terrifically entertaining. The storyline follows a clairvoyant named Latimer who is a frail young man spending many years at boarding school estranged from his family, then is asked to give a ‘vision’ as a wedding gift to his brother, Alfred.
Part comedy and tragedy with a farcical atmosphere that creates a sinister turn of events.
The cast include Rachel Park, soprano; Ian Cleary, tenor; Alireza Mojibian, baritone; Matthew Kim, baritone; while Graham Vink accompanies on piano and two spoken roles will feature Dana Hudson and Vince Walzak.
The opera will be performed at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre at 3800 33 St. Tickets are by donation, but it is recommended to reserve your seats beforehand through ticketseller.ca.
The opera begins at 7:30 p.m. Please take the time to let your friends know of this special commission as Antony was born and raised in Kelowna and we should be so proud of our own doing well in the arts.
—————
Summerland arts scene comes to life this week with the Ryga Arts Festival. This multi-arts events that was inspired by renowned Canadian playwright George Ryga returns for its sixth season, Aug. 14-22., featuring live music, theatre, dance and spoken word, both online and at venues throughout Summerland.
Visit rygafest.ca to view the full contents of each events happening.
Prices range from free to $30-plus, depending on the workshop, concert, event or online presence.
A few events caught my eye — Saturday from 7- 9 p.m., Aaron Loewen’s Gypsy Jazz All-Star line up will perform at Lunessence Winery, 5716 Gartrell Rd. Tickets are $25 in person and $12 online.
On Aug. 18 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., it’s a workshop titled “Can we do Better?: Erasure and Myths of Ukrainian-Indigenous Relations in Canada” with Leah Hyrcun.
This “pay what you like” online webinar shares stories of Ukrainians and Indigenous peoples.
As a Polish-born immigrant to Canada, I was teased, ridiculed, and shamed for being different, I wish there were these types of conversational hubs when I was growing up and felt alone in my struggles to fit in.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.