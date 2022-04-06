Blue Rodeo, Johnny Reid and Chris Botti will headline shows this summer in the 800-seat Mission Hill winery amphitheatre.
Canadian country-rock legends Blue Rodeo will perform on July 6, Scottish-Canadian crooner Reid on July 29 and jazz/pop instrumentalist Botti on Aug. 30.
Tickets will be available to Mission Hill Family Estate Wine Club members starting at noon on May 2. Sellouts are expected.
“A concert performance under the open sky at our outdoor amphitheatre is a truly unforgettable experience,” said winery owner Anthony von Mandl in a news release.