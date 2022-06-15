Let’s not kid ourselves, aging is an inevitable fact of life whether we fight it or accept it.
When one lives their best life, it is documented on our skin and we are known to “age gracefully’ — sometimes with a little help from Mother Nature’s elves, which include Dr. De Pieri or Mandy Wong.
This week at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, the Creative Aging Festival is a free gathering of 55-plus community members who enjoy engaging with their age group.
Activities include daily dance classes and workshops from tango to the tarantella with proficient professional dance educators.
Pre-register to reserve your space at rotarycentreforthearts.com/events/special-events/creative-aging-festival or call the RCA Box Office at 250-717-5304 to arrange a group booking.
—————
On Thursday night the Crown and Thieves, on Brown Road in West Kelowna open their speakeasy for a night of Gatsby-inspired music with non-other than yours truly, the Anna Jacyszyn Trio.
I love performing at this place. The decor creates a sense of stepping back in time and its facade looks like a crumbling old ruinous castle.
The concert is a mix of speakeasy-style jazz and popular music dipped in our own creative sauce with Loni Moger and Stefan Bienz creating the music.
Tickets can be purchased through links at crownthieves.com/pages/events. Click on my name and the prompts will take you to the ticket page. While there, visit other events that are featured. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
—————
The Creekside Theatre has a knack of booking acts that are interesting and well-presented and this week get ready for a soul explosion on that stage with Rock Me, Baby!
The brainchild of Barbara Samuel as part of her Sista-B powerhouse concerts. Samuel is celebrating great female recording artists from the past 50 years and has put together a show that truly packs a punch.
Backed up by her three “Singin’ Sisters” and a smoking hot four-piece live band, she will take us through a gamut of genres from pop, rock, soul and disco hits with spectacular costumes and energized dance routines.
The 100-minute show is divided into seven stellar sets, each representing an era or genre of pop music.
Tickets are $39 per person, including all fees and taxes.
Both Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. Call the Ticket Seller box-office on 250-549-SHOW (7469) or go to ticketseller.ca.
—————
Slip into Sunday when Lantern Folk presents Brent Tyler in concert as part of their Indoor House Concert Series.
Tyler is a Penticton boy who recently moved back to the Okanagan from Calgary. A tall burly man who, until he picks up his piano and sings in a haunting melodic voice, you’d think he was on an American football team. The concert is held at 3770 Wetton Rd, West Kelowna, with doors open at 7 p.m. and concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 each, available at lanternfolk.ca.
—————
Classic Canadiana is coming to the Okanagan before heading out to the island as part of their 50-year celebration concert tour.
The Stampeders formed in Calgary back in 1964 and were originally known as the Rebounds.
After regrouping, their second album Carry On, released in 1971, produced hits like Carry Me and their international super hit Sweet City Woman.
With 10 albums and many compilations later, this treasured band of musicians received the SOCAN lifetime achievement award in 2011.
Okanagan dates are Sunday at the Venables Theatre in Oliver, Monday at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre and Tuesday at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.