Local authors invite high school cronies to attend book signing

Almost 60 years ago, two teenage Kelowna boys concocted a plan to travel the world on $2 a day.
Jim Kerr and Blair Campbell threw caution to the wind, and hit the road, back-packing and hitching their way first to Vancouver, then Seattle, and on to Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.
The highly unpopular decision foisted onto their parents became quite the adventure, and one that would ultimately, albeit decades later, become a tell-all book.
Meet Me in Cairo, authored by Kerr, will be available at his April 23 book signing at Mosaic Books, 411 Bernard Ave., Kelowna, and he’s hopeful that some old chums from Kelowna High School will make an effort to drop by and have a chat.
“When we left, Kelowna was a very different town,” Kerr said. “We were a town of maybe 10,000 (people). I think we had at least four street lights. The bridge didn’t exist; we were still using the ferry to cross over. People just didn’t travel –
certainly not to Europe. Vancouver was considered a big trip.
“But we just up and left. No cell phones, no bank cards, no nothing. Even back then, it was a big deal to try to do this on $2 a day.”
Oddly, many things worked in their favour. Such as pen pals who they sent letters to outlining their trip, responded in the hundreds, offering free accommodation in large metropolises like London.
“We couldn’t spend a dime! They all just wanted to hear about Canada,” he mused.
Versions of that kind of ‘Canada-itis’ helped them through Edinburgh, Berlin and Athens. Some days were at the kindness of strangers; while others were cold nights camped out on the side of a lonely road.
Cold weather inspired the teens to head to the south of France, then Spain; both proving to be much better choices.
In recollection, Kerr said that Paris was over-the-top expensive, and “things got dicey in Morocco and Marrakesh. Tangiers was a wild, wild city.”
“You had to get street smarts real quick because there were thieves everywhere,” he said. “Kids would grab you and take you to a set-up scam. The cops were in on it too. After a while we’d sit at a café, have a cup of tea, read the news and just sit for a few hours to watch the American tourists get taken.”
A somewhat minor disagreement had the pair part company briefly, and as they were waving each other off – Kerr yelled “met me in Cairo” to his travel buddy.
Campbell luckily did just that.
With enough memories to fill a book, the two made it back to home turf eight months later, with Kerr proud of having returned with 45 cents in hand.
“My mother said – Jimmy, never do this again,” he laughed.
But it wasn’t until her passing, that the family found all 24 letters the
teen wrote to his mom, telling of his journeys, perhaps a ‘little downplayed.’
Those written long-ago letters became the blue print for his soft-cover book that Kerr will be debuting Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., with hopes some of his high school cronies will attend.
“We’ve tried to organize a reunion, but it’s hard without email addresses, and then most of the girls would have changed their last names too,” he said. “So it would be great to have anyone still in Kelowna drop by.”
It all started back in 1964, but Kerr hasn’t lost the travel-bug imbedded in him so many years ago. The retiree stays active organizing customized bike tours around the world for like-minded travellers.
“When you’re young, travel has a huge effect on you,” he noted. “I haven’t lost that, so I travel 12 weeks of the year, to everywhere, and still really enjoy it.”