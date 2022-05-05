Kelowna Metis artist Teigen Gayse has released a new single.
Messed Up is already doing well on Amazon and Spotify country-music charts, according to a news release.
Produced by Jimmy Thow and Jordan Oorebeek, “my new single 'Messed Up' is about being so undeniably and unapologetically in love with someone,” Gayse explained.
Her 2021 single, I Don’t Wanna Fall In Love Anymore, has had almost three million views on TikTOk while while hitting No. 43 on the Billboard Country Music charts, and amassing over 350,000 streams. Her follow up single Blame the Wine reached No. 46 on the Billboard charts.
Gayse has a number of local performances lined up over the next few months, including Saturday at Camelot Vineyards in East Kelowna.