The weather continues to stay at a temperature that keeps me in fluffy sweaters, tuques and gloves, and if the sky is blue one day, I yearn for a hint of spring to show up and say hello.
To keep me from having Seasonal Affective Disorder I need to fill my calendar with laughter as well as beauty in nature or creativeness and this is the perfect week for it.
— Ballet Kelowna is to present Reprise, Friday and Saturday, featuring three of the group's most beloved commissions and a new guest dancer, Kealan McLaughlin.
Born and raised in Toronto, McLaughlin graduated from the National Ballet School of Canada and has danced in major Canadian companies before joining Estonian National Ballet as a principal dancer.
Ballet Kelowna organizers say they’re thrilled to have him make his company debut in the principal duet of the program’s opening work, Within the Golden Raga, as well as an additional duet in Mambo.
The ballet will be held at Kelowna Community Theatre beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.25 to $54 through balletkelowna.ca, at RCA (421 Cawston Ave.) or 250-717-5304.
Those who support our ballet know the beauty of each dance, and for those who feel they have always wanted to attend should make this one a priority. You will definitely be inspired!
— The Carol Burnett Show, which aired for almost 12 years, has received iconic comedy status for its characters and sketches that were even funnier to watch when the actors cracked up themselves!
Burnett and her team of comedic actors — Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence, Lyle Waggoner and Tim Conway — created Emmy Award winning characters that visited our screens weekly along with special “glitterati” guests that included Dick Van Dyke, Mel Torme, Richard Chamberlain, Phyllis Diller, Ella Fitzgerald, Sonny and Cher, and Liza Minnelli, to name a few of the seemingly endless list that added incentive to tune in.
At the end of each show, Burnett sang “I’m so glad we had this time together, just to have a laugh or sing a song…” written by her husband, Joe Hamilton.
Burnett has released 50 of those sketches into the public domain, and upon knowing that, Leanne Reimer of Crossing Creek Theatre chose 10 of them to rehearse. Finally, after two years of being cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast and crew can finally put on the show for the public.
Held at Grizzli Winery, 2550 Boucherie Rd., in West Kelowna beginning Thursday, performances continue nightly with the final performance Monday (Family Day), at 2 p.m.
Enjoy a night of laughter and delight. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased through crossingcreektheatre.com. Bunny Hug food truck is to be on hand, and I’m told by several people it is the best.
— Big on laughs is Big Daddy Tazz, who is this year’s headlining act for the annual Oliver Comedy Blizzard 2022 at the Venables Theatre, Sunday, at
6 p.m.
What I love the most about Big Daddy’s comedy is his relentlessly quick wit, improv style and his stage presence that bring laughter and joy and it’s clean humour you can bring the whole family to.
The opening act is funnyman Glen Heinrichs who is the top local talent in the area. Tickets are $25 through venablestheatre.ca
— I like collecting original pieces of art. When I used to travel, I'd look for a Brocant (second-hand store), art show or gallery to find something to take home. Be it photography, oil painting, or sculpture, I am proud of what I have gathered for my home. I truly enjoy owning original artwork.
These days I take myself on a date, at least once a month, to visit an exhibition somewhere in the Okanagan.
This week, you will find me at the Rotary Centre on Cawston to view the works of four distinguished Okanagan artists: Judith A. Frigon, Allanah Weston, Elaine Hatch and S.C. Jean. This quartet has different styles, from impressionistic and landscape to mixed media.
The Alternator Gallery is also inside the RCA, so perhaps a peak into that space to view Sea Dreams by Joanne Gervais and Shauna Oddleifson will be in order.
RCA’s galleries are free and open to the public during regular building hours: Monday-Friday,
9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and weekends and holidays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Penticton Arts Council, 220 Manor Park Ave., is showing a new exhibition, Aging, Art and the Modern Elder, that features elder artists of the Okanagan. Through unique media and styles, each artist explores their relationship to art and what it is like to be an elder in today’s world. The gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
I look forward to taking time to feed my creative soul with a reminder to dream, think and feel.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.