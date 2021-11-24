This weekend, the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra welcomed guest conductor and baroque music specialist Ivars Taurins to the podium for Bach’s Playlist. The concert featured music that would have been popular during Johann Sebastian Bach’s lifetime and would likely have found a place among his top twenty faves.
First on the program was Concerto in D Minor by “The Red Priest,” Antonio Vivaldi, an Italian contemporary of Bach’s. This quintessential Italian baroque work abounded with sparkling passages and featured lovely violin solos by Susan Schaffer and Martine den Bok with some delightful solo passages by cellist Flora Camuzet. The piece chugged along through three movements (Allegro-Largo e spiccato-Allegro) to a satisfactory cadence. Altogether a promising start to the evening.
The next piece was a clever arrangement for baroque orchestra of Bach’s own keyboard composition Italian Concerto. As a composer of “absolute music,” Bach is versatile and is compositions lend themselves well to arrangements and instrumental changes. The arrangers, C. Nediger and I. Taurins, illustrated excellent sensitivity and knowledge of baroque compositional style and norms. The OSO captured the contrasting moods of this piece, from the sprightly opening “Allegro,” through the introspective “Andante” and its gorgeous violin solo by Susan Schaffer to the final manic “Presto.” Taurins conducted the intent of the music rather than keeping the beat, resulting in a performance that was rich in subtleties and nuance.
The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra next performed Tomaso Albinoni’s Concerto Grosso in E Minor. Beginning with a lively “Allegro,” this percolated along at a crisp pace through to a rousing “Allegro” finale. Well-balanced playing and excellent ensemble marked the performance, with Maestro Taurins fairly dancing on the podium. Kudos to Narumi Higuchi for her energetic solos.
The first half of the program closed with Suite in F Major, by Czech composer Jan Dismas Zelenka. Opening with a stately “Overture” complete with an effervescent fugue, the OSO shone with its attention to the precise execution of 16th note runs in tidy ensemble. The “Siciliano” was as smooth and soothing as a lullaby, while the final volcanic “Folia” was cheerful and buoyant. Kudos to oboists Lauris Davis and Michelle Feng for excellent duet work.
After intermission, the orchestra performed Concerto Grosso in F Minor by Pietro Locatelli. Known as “The Christmas Concerto,” the work opened with two sombre and serious movements “Largo — Grave” before bursting into a toe-tapping “Vivace.” Replete with canonic and contrapuntal writing, the orchestra performed with appropriate and sensitive baroque style. The “Largo” was suitably sombre while the “Andante — Andante — Pastorale” moved with sedate reassurance, ending with a satisfying final cadence. Exquisite violin duet work between Susan Schaffer and Narumi Higuchi brought a sparkle to the work.
The “Sarabande & ‘Air pour les ombres’” from I Trionfi del Fato and “Chaconne” from Henrico Leone by Agostino Steffani represented what would have been some “golden oldies” on Bach’s playlist. These excerpts from Steffani’s operas made a perfectly balanced trio and a seamless segue into the “Entre des songes agreable” by Handel.
Of course, Bach’s playlist would not be
complete without a track from his contemporary Georg Frideric Handel. As Bach was to Cantatas, Handel was to opera and the “Entrée des songes agréables” from his opera Alcina was a great example of Handel’s style. Charming and sedate, the music provided a calming breath before the final work of the program.
George Philipp Telemann was good friends with Bach and Handel. An incredibly prolific composer (he produced an estimated 3,000 works compared to Bach’s estimated 1,000) Telemann would have been a staple on the top-20 list had there been radio in the 1700s. Under the ever-capable baton of Maestro Taurins, the OSO dived enthusiastically into a selection of movements from Wassermusik (Water Music) written to celebrate the centenary of Hamburg’s Admiralty. From the stately Overture bubbling through to the breathless Harlequinade, the orchestra kept its focus and energy.
Kudos to Christina Hutten for her sparkling and stylish harpsichord playing throughout the concert.
It was a splendid evening filled with rousing and revitalising music. Kudos to the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra for continuing to provide its exemplary standard of musical excellence despite today’s challenges great and small. Bravissimo!