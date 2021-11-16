Canadian bluesman Colin James will bring his Open Road tour to Kelowna in March.
James will perform March 5 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
Tickets to the public go on sale Friday through Select Your Tickets.
James recently performed two shows in Vernon, though a Penticton gig was cancelled by the promoter.
He’s a seven-time Juno award winner and winner of 27 Maple Blues awards, who has put out 20 studio albums in a 30-year career.
His latest album features collaborations with Colin Linden, Craig Northey and Tom Wilson and some reinterpreted cover songs from the likes of Bob Dylan, Albert King and Tony Joe White.
Ally Venable Band will open the show.