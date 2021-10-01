There is a certain something about watching a Shakespeare play performed outside in the summer, even if it is already fall.
Such is the case with local troupe Crossing Creek Community Theatre’s production of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, which opened Friday evening at West Kelowna’s Kalala Winery.
The light romantic comedy is just right for a night of entertainment in the vineyard, after a summer of drought, fire, smoke and the seemingly endless COVID-19 pandemic.
Like most other live entertainment, Crossing Creek Community Theatre has faced a swirl of uncertainty about the ability to perform. Their production of The Carol Burnett Show, set for February 2020 had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.
With the easing of restrictions in spring, Crossing Creek began preparations for Much Ado About Nothing.
While increased cases caused the performances to be delayed by three weeks, the troupe has persevered with two fall weekends of outdoor performances.
Much Ado About Nothing is a story of two couples falling in love.
Brittany Campbell plays the sweet innocent Hero, who falls in love at once with Claudio, played by Wayne Campbell.
The course of true love never did run smooth, and the audience is soon introduced to Don John, played by Cohen Reimer, as the villain looking to ruin their happiness.
The second unlikely couple consists of Hero’s cousin and confirmed spinster Beatrice, played by Linsae Cassidy, who falls in love with Benedick, played by Brian Walker, who has sworn off love and marriage.
The proud pair verbally spar until they are tricked by the others into acknowledging their love for one another.
There is much to enjoy. Cassidy and Walker deliver solid performances. They have good chemistry and light up the stage with their witty repartee.
On the way to the inevitable happy ending, there are hidden identities, eavesdropping and crossed wires.
The set is pleasing and some of the women's costumes are gorgeous.
Unlike the original, Hero lives with her mother, Leonata, played by Nancy Somerville. The character of Antonio is changed to Antonia, played by Anna Pickett.
Watch for Crossing Creek’s artistic director Leanne Reimer on stage as Don Pedro.
After three shows last weekend, the play continues Friday at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Kalala Estate Winery, 3361 Glencoe Rd. Bring your own chairs and blankets.
Beverages and snacks will be available.
Tickets cost $25 each or five for $100 and are available cash-only from PostNet at 2417 Main St. and online via etransfer at crossingcreektheatre.com under tickets.
Because this is an outdoor show, no vaccine passport is required.