Based on his 2012 play of the same name, Florian Zimmer’s debut film, The Father, is an enlightening but terrifying portrayal of the later stages of memory loss.
The Father features Anthony Hopkins as Anthony, an aging man living with his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman). As Anthony’s memory loss progresses, leaving the old man more frequently disoriented, Anne struggles to decide how to ensure that he’s cared for when she no longer can do it.
To portray memory loss accurately, the movie is disorientingly told from Anthony’s point of view. While the entire film takes place in one apartment, it’s never clear whose apartment, and the layout is ever-changing. On occasion, the actor for one character will simply be replaced by another between scenes. Scenes also seem to happen out of order, and by the end of the film, the true order of events remains unclear.
The Father also features one of 2020’s best performances in Hopkins, whose chemistry with Colman and the supporting cast is rivalled only by the authority he commands in every scene. Hopkins goes from childlike whimsy to brutally hurtful aggression on a dime. His character’s condition demands the cast respond to him, rather than the other way around, and Hopkins pulls this off without diminishing his own or any other performance.
At the same time, his character is vulnerable, completely unable to live in the present, confused at his own timeline. Hopkins made a point to expose himself to as little of the production as possible, resulting in fully authentic confusion when the set changes, or an unexpected actor is introduced.
The confusing nature of the screenplay is The Father’s greatest strength, as well as its greatest weakness. While it enables the audience to get closer to the film’s main character than many other movies, when working as intended, it’s remarkably frustrating to watch. Fans of surrealist movies like I’m Thinking of Ending Things should enjoy the movie, but it won’t be for everyone.
The Father gets a limited release on Friday and comes to video on demand on March 26.
8/10
Jeff Bulmer is a local movie buff and UBC Okanagan masters student who hosts movie-themed podcasts on Heatwave radio. He has written frequently for UBCO’s The Phoenix and The Daily Courier.