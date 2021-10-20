A Westside self-taught baker who got her start writing on ice cream cakes will be competing for $10,000 on Food Network Canada’s the Big Bake Halloween.
Kathie Dionne, who owns Kakes by Kathie on Pandosy Street in Kelowna, started working at 14 at Dairy Queen. When business was slow, she practised lettering with icing on parchment paper so she could write on cakes for customers.
The decorator on site took Dionne under her wing and taught her how to make fun decorations including roses with icing so she could help when it was busy.
When she moved to Kelowna, Dionne took a decorating course to meet friends but quickly discovered she knew more than the course was offering. The instructor noticed and asked Dionne if she would take over teaching some of the courses.
Dionne stepped back from teaching as her business baking and selling cakes blossomed.
“My favourite part is the sculpting, the designing, the meticulous work that takes hours and hours,” she said. “I like the details that make cakes awesome and realistic and going above and beyond what your client expects.”
Her work is a labour of love, and she admits she catches herself sometimes opening the fridge door to admire a cake she has completed.
Her favourite cake was for the Kelowna Actors Studio just before COVID-19 hit.
Nate Flavel ordered a birthday cake for his partner Randy Leslie for a Marie Antoinette-themed party.
Dionne came up with an over-the-top 3D Marie Antoinette head and bust cake.
One of Dionne’s unusual creations was done a few years ago for a series of Barbie photo shoots.
For Barbie’s birthday, Dionne recreated in life-sized form a cake where the skirt of the dress was the cake.
The finished product was about five feet in diameter and four feet tall with an opening for a model to be lowered into the cake for the photo shoot.
That was one of the biggest cakes Dionne had created until competing on the Big Bake Halloween.
Although Dionne can’t disclose information about her appearance on the show, the cakes on the Big Bake have to be a minimum of 4.5 feet and a maximum of five feet.
She had to use a step ladder to finish her creation.
Food Network Canada had been emailing Dionne to appear for a few years; however, they typically shoot in Toronto in June or July during wedding season.
Dionne typically books weddings one to two years in advance and as Kakes by Kathie is a one-woman operation, there is nobody to hold down the fort if she flies to Toronto to do a television show.
This time the Big Bake was filming in January and with the COVID-19 pandemic, the events industry was quiet, so Dionne could make it work.
Dionne needed to pull together a team of three for the show.
She invited her friend Joanne Beloin who she met back in her decorating class days.
“She’s pretty much the only person on this planet that I would trust with my recipes,” said Dionne.
To round out the team, Dionne invited Kaleena Van Den Born, a retired cake decorator.
“I was really proud of our team and how well we got along and worked together,” Dionne said.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything
better.”
Dionne said her Big Bake Halloween experience was fun, getting her out of her comfort zone with different techniques and pushing her limits.
She has taken those experiences and new skills she learned and brought them home to make bigger and better cakes.
Dionne’s appearance on the Big Bake Halloween airs Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. PT on Food Network Canada.