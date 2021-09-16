Happy anniversary to me! This is week 417, which marks eight years I have been writing artAfact.
Thank you for your letters, your compliments when we meet in public, and your comments when I reveal personal information that you respond to.
I titled this column as a play on words. Artifact is “an object made by a human being, typically an item of cultural or historical interest,” so as I write about local events, I hoped this title would encourage us to support the organizers, promoters, creators and instigators that are the heart of giving us life through the arts.
I think I might pop open something fizzy and lift a glass to you all with gratitude, but, not before I remind you that this week is the Kelowna Fringe Festival.
I will be reviewing as many shows as I can attend and I’m looking forward to tonight, as its opening night at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country (10241 Bottom Wood Lake Rd.).
The theatre will host four 45-minute shows this evening, beginning at 4:30 p.m. with Dear Donald/Dear Hillary. This satirical comedy, written by Elaine Liner, asks what if these two political figures have known each other since the age of 8, and were pen pals whose letters were discovered to span half a century?
Sands of Time at 6 p.m. is a fun dance collective showcasing the joy of movement.
At 7:30 p.m., it’s Joni and Judy: Tribute! Toronto singer Jessie Rivest performs with the best musicians this town has to offer, including Loni Moger, Neville Bowman, Scott Gamble and Stefan Bienz.
To end the opening night festivities, the 9 p.m. show is The Daily Walk by Kurt Werner — a video diary of how a dancer found an escape during the pandemic through improvisational dance on his daily walks.
Tickets are $15 each or purchase a pass online at kelownafringe.com.
Tomorrow through to Sunday, Animal Farm will be presented at Black Box Theatre, 1575 Water St., around the back of our main community theatre. This new adaptation of the Orwellian classic will be performed like an old-fashioned radio play with live sound effects and the acting talents of Janet Anderson, Jason Casey, Sophie Rideout, Peter Church and Derek Beaton,
Co-directed and produced by Church and DeAnna MacArthur, the storyline takes place at Mr. Jones Manor Farm, where the animals, led by wise pig, Old Major, overthrow their human masters. The first of five performances is tomorrow at 7 p.m. with additional shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Information and tickets at kelownafringe.com.
Grizzli Winery (2550 Boucherie Rd.) in West Kelowna will feature the musical talents of Neville Bowman and Lyndsey Wong who will be performing duelling pianos in their 45-minute musical journey, titled “A Musical Romance. Maybe.”
This voyage is a tale of romance through songs picked out by the audience which will determine the outcome of their relationship fate. Shows on Thursday and Saturday.
Also at Grizzli Winery, you can see Blue Moon Marquee, a swinging blues band born of the wild rose country, with A.W. Cardinal (vocals/guitar) and Jasmine Colette a.k.a. Badlands Jass (vocals/bass/drums). They write and perform original tunes influenced by anything that swings, jumps or grooves. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
One that piqued my interest is 2RUN LIKE HELL by Victoria resident, Jonathan Menold. It’s a story of a social worker, overwhelmed by his job, which begin a stress-induced eating disorder and his passion for running to cope and control these mental struggles. This is a 19+ presentation in the Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave.
Shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
On the fringe website, look for some late-show fun performances that include the improv comedy show; Monkey With A Button, at the Black Box theatre. Sad Tom And The Noodles, a musical trio performing inside The Atrium at Rotary Centre for the Arts on Saturday at 9:30p.m.
————
Friday and Saturday in Penticton, it’s music all day long with the Summerset Festival and a Juno-award winning line-up to celebrate the safe return of live music on the Barefoot Beach Resort.
Paired that with local craft beer, wine, and savoury eats and you got a party. Get your tickets and line-up information through eventbrite.ca/e/summerset-live-in-penticton.
————
There is standup comedy in Vernon on Friday at the Performing Arts Centre Society with Mike Delamont’s Socially Distant Stand Up Comedy Tour. The family-friendly comic has back-to-back shows at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets, sold by the table, are available through Ticketseller.
————
Please note that vaccine passports are needed to attend any public event..
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.